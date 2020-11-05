The requirements come into effect on Sunday November 8…

UAE citizens and residents could have to take up to three tests upon entering Abu Dhabi under new rules announced by the government. Currently anyone entering the capital is required to provide a recent negative PCR or DPI test but as of Sunday November 8, that won’t be the case.

If you’re staying for less than four days, just one test will still suffice. However once you reach the fourth day you will be required to undergo a PCR test (the day you enter is considered as day one). Those staying for longer (including Abu Dhabi residents) will also be required to take a third and final PCR test on the eighth day.

The rules apply to all UAE citizens and residents, including returning Abu Dhabi residents, but does not apply to volunteers in the Covid-19 vaccine trials. The volunteers are also permitted to use the emergency vehicle lanes for smooth entry into the city.

To enhance preventative measures for the early detection of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has updated the requirements to enter the emirate. pic.twitter.com/CtiuCfpG4z — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 4, 2020

Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the updated entry requirements have been put in place by the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee ‘to enhance preventative measures for the early detection of Covid-19’.

Those who fail to take the PCR test on day four and day eight are liable for fines, although Abu Dhabi Media Office haven’t disclosed the fine amount. A rapid DPI test, which is valid for entry on day one, typically costs around Dhs50. The PCR tests can cost upwards of Dhs150 each time.