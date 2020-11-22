What's in the box?: 9 Advent calendars to break into this year

There’s a box out there for everyone…

For a gift that keeps on giving during the festive season, an advent calendar is just perfect. Depending on the box you pick, they come packed with chocolate treats, skincare products, toys, coffee and so much more.

Here are 9 advent calendars to break into this year during the festive season.

Marks and Spencer

Iconic British retailer Marks & Spencer has a range of advent calendars filled with delicious treats. They have non-Christmas calendars such as Where’s Wally, the solar system calendar and for fans of Harry Potter, they have one that features the four houses, golden snitch and more. Their Christmassy advent calendar is filled with milk chocolate treats for Dhs99 and is filled with peanut butter and caramel chunkies, sea salt fudge and more.

Marks & Spencer, Tel: (800) 62637. Order your calendar via the Marks & Spencer food delivery app

Spinneys

If you want to be spoilt for choice when it comes to advent calendars, head to Spinneys. The supermarket stocks a variety of advent calendars that are perfect for little ones and have several options for adults, too. There are plenty of chocolate filled boxes, of course, but they even have a delicious cheese advent calendar that includes Jarlsberg, Applewood, Mexicana, Ilchester cheddar cheese and more – yum! For the tea lovers, there’s a box showcasing herbal teas.

@spinneysdubai

Sugargram

Fans of these delicious bite-sized cupcakes will love this advent calendar. Sugargram has created an advent calendar box filled with flavoured artisanal chocolates, enrobed chocolate nuts and designer jellies. You can pre-order it now so you’ll get it on December 1 and it will cost Dhs250. Orders can be made on their Instagram page here.

@Sugargram

The Body Shop

For the one who loves skincare and all things beauty – The Body Shop has some great advent calendar options packed with The Body products. For Dhs350, get a calendar filled with 24 small products. Dhs550 gets you 25 full-sized and mini and the Dhs850 gets you 25 of the most-loved products from The Body Shop. Purchase them in-store or online here.

Available at all The Body Shop stores across the UAE, @thebodyshopuae

TheCoffeeSouq/Lakrids by Bülow

Love liquorice? This advent calendar by Lakrids by Bülow has doors that open to indulgent liquorice and chocolate-coated liquorice – each one different and in unique flavour combinations. All yours for Dhs180. Order through their website.

thecoffeesouq.com

Three Coffee

Love your caffeine fix? This advent calendar from Three Coffee is perfect. You will get to sample a variety of high quality and award-winning single origins in the form of DIY coffee drip bags each day until Christmas. No special equipment needed! Just hot water and a cup. The box contains 23 and on the 24th day there’s an additional specialized 200gm pack of limited edition filter coffee is up for grabs. It costs Dhs250 and can be ordered on their website. Delivery available all across UAE.

threecoffee.com

**For Christmas brunches, markets, turkey takeaway and much more – head here*

These cool Dubai spots are also offering up advent calendars

Iris Dubai

Iris Dubai has launched an exclusive Advent calendar filled with beautiful and thoughtful gifts. Visit Iris from December 1 and if you’re lucky, you will get to peek behind a door at the venue and keep the present inside.

Iris DIFC. Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai, from Dec 1 to 25. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Raffles Dubai

Heading to Raffles Dubai for their festive afternoon tea? Stick around till 4pm and keep your eyes peeled for the wall-sized advent calendar which holds a treasure trove of fabulous prizes. The afternoon tea will run from December 1 to January 7 from 2pm to 7pm and will cost Dhs180 per person including a glass of mulled grape. If you have little ones, pop down from December 13 to 19 as children can spend time at the Raffles’ gingerbread workshop led by pastry chefs. They will even get a chance to meet Santa. The workshop is complimentary for one child per adult and it will be Dhs75 per additional child.

Raffles Salon, Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, Dhs180 per person, for gingerbread workshop. Dhs75 per additional child. Tel: (04) 314 9869. raffles.com

Zabeel House

It’s been a difficult year and Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is giving back to its neighbours with cool their unique Advent calendar featuring prizes like staycations, brunches, spa treatments, dinners and more. Available from December 1 to 25.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, from Dec 1 to 25. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Images: Supplied