There’s even more reason to celebrate Christmas this year, and we could all do with some festive cheer. Thankfully, there are plenty of Christmas celebrations happening at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Hotel.

From Christmas and New Year’s Eve brunches to winterland stays, you won’t struggle to find a reason to celebrate at this cool Media City hotel.

Winterland Staycation

Book the Winterland Staycation package, which is suitable for the whole family and you’ll get the signature Friday Winterland brunch, a magical Christmas evening at the pop-up movie theater, a festive ‘Winter breakfast’ buffet and some more festive surprises.

Weekends only, 26 November to 25 December 2020, Dhs359 per person.

Winterland Festive Brunches

The perfect family Christmas brunch is brought to you by Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool, with a specially-dedicated kids’ zone. Entertainment will come in the form of a DJ and carol singers to put you in the Christmas mood. Live cooking stations and an outdoor BBQ will satiate that hunger.

Nov 27, Dec 4, 11, 18, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs159 soft drinks, Dhs299 house beverages, Dhs79 children. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. movenpick.com

Christmas Day Brunch

Christmas Day Brunch will take place at Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool. Suitable for the whole family, there will be an array of festive food and drinks, including turkey with all the trimmings and Christmas desserts. Santa will be making a surprise appearance so watch out.

Dec 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs189 soft drinks, Dhs349 house beverages, Dhs89 children aged 4 to 12. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. movenpick.com

New Year’s Eve at Winterland

Say goodby to 2020 and hello to 2021 at Winterland at Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool. Enjoy live cooking stations with some seriously sophisticated dishes, plus unlimited drinks and live music.

Dec 31, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs499 house beverages, Dhs149 children aged 4 to 12. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. movenpick.com

New Year’s Eve Party at TWENTY THREE

For the ultimate New Year’s Eve party head to the stunning Twenty Three rooftop bar snd restaurant. From here you can enjoy views of the fireworks from the Palm Jumeirah one one side and the Dubai Marina on the other. Enjoy unlimited house drinks and canapés throughout the evening.

Dec 31, 9pm to 1am, Dhs399 for indoors or Sheikh Zayed Road terrace, Dhs599 for The Palm terrace. Tel: (0)54 793 1425. @tt_dxb

Images: Provided