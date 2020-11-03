Your guide of things to do in the UAE this month, including the tastiest dishes we’ve tried this year, new restaurants to try, the great outdoors and more…

In a blink of an eye, it’s November. As we write this, the weather in Dubai is still alternating between warm and cool, but this hasn’t stopped several outdoor activities from starting up around the city. One of the first things we couldn’t wait to do is pack up the bags and head to the great outdoors and enjoy nature at its best. Don’t worry, if setting up camp and getting your knees dirty isn’t a strong skill, as these glamping spots are all prepared and ready for you to check-in.

However, if you do want to learn a thing or two (or six) about the great outdoors, head down to Ras Al Khaimah to experience the Bears Grylls Explorer Camp. You will be taught life-saving rope tricks, the rule of threes, cheat meals (and no, we don’t mean ordering off Deliveroo) and more.

Speaking of food, it goes without saying that we love food here at What’s On HQ and as we get to the end of the year, we start to think about all the best things we’ve eaten over the past 12 months. It takes up a tasty chunk of the issue as we reminisce about sticky pulled beef croquettes, cripsy-coated banana beignets and more.

While we’re on the topic of non-existent abs, if you want to laugh until your belly hurts, we have funnyman, Omid Djalili performing for one night only at the Dubai Opera on November 7. For more fun night outs, the Laughter Factory serves up great giggles and staycation deals.

In other fun news, our What’s On lock in is back for its 8th edition. This time, we take over the stunning Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk showcasing the best it has to offer. For just Dhs699 per couple for a room, it’s a steal of a deal

Elsewhere in What’s On this month, we hang tough at Mountain Extreme, tuck into a treasure trove of Asian products at 1004 Gourmet and review even more restaurants.

