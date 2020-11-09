The event is the first major cultural event to return in physical form since the pandemic…

Dubai Design Week is back for another year running from November 9 to 14 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of Dubai Council.

The diverse programme features 100+ events and activities from exhibitions to pop-ups, outdoor installations and even a retail initiative supporting Dubai’s artisans, creatives and entrepreneurs at Dubai Design District (d3).

Apart from a physical programme – the first cultural event since the start of the pandemic, the festival also now offers a new online element.

Here’s what’s taking place at Dubai Design Week

The Dubai Design Week Marketplace

One of the key highlights of the event is the Dubai Design Week Marketplace. Held in d3 on November 13 and 14, over 60 vendors will be present who will present the best of Dubai’s artisans, entrepreneurs, small businesses and food scene.

Visitors can find a curated selection of vendors offering original products made locally in various fields including fashion, jewellery, homeware, beauty and more. There are even innovative food concepts serving fresh and healthy gourmet experiences for onsite dining or takeaway.

More talent from local creatives

Expect to be wowed by the talent from the local community and its creative scene at the UAE Designer Exhibition where the works of 20 locally based creatives will be on display.

The d3 Architecture Festival 2020 will also feature models, drawings and projects from the most exciting architects working in the Gulf.

Outdoor installations

Throughout d3, visitors can find a line-up of 25 outdoor installations.

One installation you shouldn’t miss is the technology-led experience ‘Points in Common’ by Montreal-based Studio Iregular. The exhibition will allow visitors to control and interact with a digital experience onsite together, yet apart.

Hands-on activities

At Makers’ Programme visitors of all ages and different levels of experience can learn leather crafting, embroidery, robotics and much more. If you’re a professional or an academic in the field of design, participate in masterclasses at Re: Urban Studio.

On the weekend, little ones from the age of five can build their own architectural tower with Oli Oli, hone their photography skills with Gulf Photo Plus and much more.

Virtual Programmes

Global Grad Show

This online show will bring together graduates and professors from leading institutions such as Imperial College and Harvard to present design and technology solutions.

Downtown Design Digital Fair

Mindful of the challenges faced by the design industry, Downtown Design will offer architects, interior designers and enthusiasts the opportunity to reconnect with the thriving contemporary design scene digitally.

Dubai Design Week’s talks programme

The d3 Architecture Festival Talks will run across the full week focusing on topics that play a key role in the industry today.

The Forum will feature leading international and regional architects and designers as they speak about the new value system that has evolved as a response to the pandemic.

Dubai Design Week, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, from Nov 9 to 14, dubaidesignweek.ae

Images: Supplied