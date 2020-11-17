Sponsored: Forty artworks from around the world will descend on DIFC this week…

Dubai International Financial Centre is a hub of all things business, lifestyle and culture, but every year it becomes the home of incredible art as well. This year is no different, as DIFC Art Nights is set to return between November 17 and 18.

Taking place in the Gate Village, the free event will see vibrant artwork from 40 local and international artists. This is also your opportunity to enjoy pieces from galleries such as The Empty Quarter, Opera Gallery, Sconci Gallery, Tabari Art Space, as well as platforms such as Legacy Art.

Whether you’re into eclectic thought-proving concepts, technically amazing pieces, or artworks that strike inspiration, you’ll find it all at this alfresco event. Discover a huge range of talent, from emerging artists to household names, with highlights including work from Amanda Ovington and Mohamed Hussein.

Running between 6pm and 10pm on both evenings, visitors can enjoy art around every corner, as well as a side of live entertainment. Admission is completely free, and the event has been designed with with strict public health procedures in-line with UAE government guidelines.

Look out for the 3D Arabic calligraphy, which will transform Gate Village into an iconic work of living art, as well as the many visual representations of how the pandemic has affected humanity. It’s not all serious though, as you’ll also find fun pop art, holographic art, sculptures and more.

You might recognise Idriss B’s art, as it was recently helicoptered through Dubai Marina. The huge angular gold tiger created by the French Tunisian artist caught the eye of the nation, and you’ll be able to see more of his work at DIFC Art Nights.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, DIFC, November 17 and 18, 6pm to 10pm. difc.ae/events/art-nights-nov