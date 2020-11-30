Sponsored: Celebrate Christmas and New Year at the cool hotel…

Whether you like it or not, Christmas is just around the corner and, if you haven’t already started doing so, it’s time to start planning. Upscale business hotel Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has plenty of festive events to make sure you celebrate Christmas in style.

From Christmas Day brunches to lavish New Year’s Eve dinners, you’re sure to find something to suit your fancy. The hotel is perfectly located in central marina, so wherever you decide to celebrate, you’ll enjoy the beautiful views of the idyllic waters and iconic skyscrapers.

Here’s what’s happening at Crowne Plaza over Christmas and New Year…

Christmas Brunch

Lo+Cale or Charm Thai

One for those who love their food, you’ll find an assisted buffet with an array of live cooking stations at Lo+Cale or go for a family-style set menu at Charm Thai. Decorations in both venues will be out in full force with a Christmas Tree and Santa’s crackers. There’ll be kids entertainment and Santa will even make an appearance.

December 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs266 soft, Dhs366 house, children aged 4 to 11 Dhs199, ages 0-3 free.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

Lo+Cale

Step into an enchanted forest for Lo+Cale’s New Year’s Eve dinner, named The Marina Midnight Garden. As well as free-flowing drinks, there will be countless live cooking stations at the assisted buffet and entertainment and a DJ on all night long.

December 31, 7.30pm to 3am, Dhs422 soft, Dhs644 house inclusive of one glass of bubbly, Dhs844 premium, children aged 11 to 4 Dhs222, ages 0-3 free.

Charm Thai

Journey into Thailand with the exclusive family style set menu at Charm Thai. The menu will be available for one night only, with authentic Thai dishes as well as street food. A DJ will be on hand to provide the entertainment for the evening.

December 31, 7.30pm to 3am, Dhs444 soft, Dhs666 house inclusive of one glass of bubbly, Dhs866 premium, children aged 4 to 11 Dhs222, children aged 0-3 free.

Connexions Terrace

Head to Connexions Terrace to enjoy some heartwarming festive music, chefs special menu and drinks. It will still feel a bit like Christmas with a tree and crackers, however some New Year’s Eve party props will be thrown in too.

December 31, 7.30pm to 3am, Dhs266 soft beverages, Dhs366 house beverages and a glass of bubbly at midnight.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (04) 378 0000. ihg.com

