This promises to be a brilliant night out…

In need of a laugh as 2020 draws to a close? We’ve got just the ticket. Legendary British actor, writer and comedian John Cleese is hosting an evening at Dubai Opera in December, bringing his signature smarts and withering wisecracks to the big stage.

The one-man show, titled ‘Monty Python’s John Cleese – Alive! (Just)’ will be held on Wednesday December 16, from 8pm. During the 90-minute show, the beloved star of Monty Python, Fawlty Towers and A Fish Called Wanda will “examine the dysfunctional world we live in”.

Expect a hilarious evening filled with the acerbic wit and observations that have made John Cleese a household name, from his beginnings in the Monty Python troupe in the 1960s, to his Oscar nomination for best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

Tickets to John Cleese’s show at Dubai Opera start at Dhs195 for silver seating up to Dhs550 for a VIP ticket. There are also are range of exclusive boxes available, accommodating four to 10 people.

The bar at Dubai Opera will open at 6pm, and doors to the theatre will close at 7.30pm, ahead of Cleese taking to the stage at 8pm.

While Cleese is in Dubai, he’ll be working closely with the Motivate Talent team to produce training videos and host talks. Cleese is also be available to make special appearances and host after-dinner speaking engagements, within the present Covid-19 limitations.

If you’d like to find out more about hiring John Cleese for your next event or engagement in Dubai, email Marc Jones at Motivate Talent.

Monty Python’s John Cleese – Alive! (Just), Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 16 from 8pm. Tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Images: Instagram