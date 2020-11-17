Sponsored: Do you like your wings nice and mild or tantalizingly fiery?

Sure, Dubai’s bustling restaurant scene has some seriously fine-dining venues, but for those who just want to kick back, watch the sports and tuck into a mountain of lip-smacking chicken wings, casual eatery Original Wings & Rings in DIFC has got your back.

If you just can’t get enough of moreish chicken wings, you’ll find no less than 12 different flavours of them here, with a new one coming very soon. Flavours include buffalo, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, bourbon BBQ, sweet curry and more.

Wings come as traditional wings, boneless wings or chicken tenders and you can level your spice up or down, from mild to ‘1 million’, which you’re advised to ‘try at your own risk’. Other easy-to-eat dishes on the menu include burgers, salads, tacos and quesadillas.

Located in Liberty House in DIFC, Original Wings & Rings is something of a hidden gem. It boats plenty of huge TV screens, showing all of the latest sport, a buffalo juke box, casual indoor restaurant and expansive outdoor terrace, giving its visitors some amazing DIFC views.

Not shy of guaranteeing you a great deal, there are plenty of offers on at Original Wings & Rings throughout the week. An eight-hour happy hour runs every day with buy-one-get-one-free on selected beverages and 50 per cent off starters and wings, by piece.

On Sundays, tuck into unlimited tacos and selected beers for Dhs169, between 8pm and 11pm. On Mondays, from 8pm to 11pm, enjoy unlimited wings and margarita cocktails for Dhs149. On Tuesdays chicken wings are Dhs3 per piece, all day.

Other offers include a ladies’ night every Wednesday, with three complimentary house drinks for all ladies. Brunch on Fridays and Saturdays between 3pm and 7pm or 8pm to 11pm, with the soft beverages package priced at Dhs99, and house beverages Dhs199.

Heading to Original Wings & Rings for a quick lunch? From Saturday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm, each week, enjoy a two-course meal and a drink for a wallet-friendly Dhs49. Kids under 12 will get a free kids’ menu item with every main meal daily.

Watch out for Original Wings & Rings’ brand new menu, coming soon…

Original Wings & Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am. Find out more here.

