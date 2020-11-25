Sponsored: Here are four awesome places to book into on New Year’s Eve…

Well, we did it. We made it to the end of 2020 and that’s certainly something to celebrate. Ring in the new year on the Palm at one of these four suggestions.

The Beach House

Take your seat at this beautiful beach side venue with stunning views across the water. Savour four courses of enticing international fare from a carefully prepared set menu as the year winds down. Wave goodbye to 2020 and welcome in 2021 to the dulcet sounds of the resort’s professional entertainer.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, Dec 31, 8pm to 2am, Dhs675 per child aged from 6 – 11 years old, incl soft drinks; Dhs1,350 per teenager aged from 12 – 20 years old, incl soft drinks; Dhs1,850 per adult, incl house drinks and sparkling.

Mekong

Delight in a family-style meal with a four-course set menu on the last night of the year. Raise a glass as you enjoy live music and share your memories from the year gone by.

Mekong, Anantara The Palm, Dec 31, 8pm to 2am, Dhs500 per child aged from 6 – 11 years old, incl soft drinks; Dhs950 per adult, incl soft drinks; Dhs1,250 per adult, incl house drinks.

Bushman’s

Aussies and all are welcome to Bushman’s for a ripper New Year’s Eve. Grab a feed on some great Aussie tucker before enjoying a cold one as 2020 heads into the night. Raise your stubby to 2021 as a DJ spins the tunes.

Bushman’s, Anantara The Palm, Dec 31, 8pm to 2am, Dhs500 per child aged from 6 – 11 years old, incl soft drinks; Dhs950 per adult, incl soft drinks; Dhs1,250 per adult, incl house drinks.

The Lotus Lounge

Ring in the New Year at The Lotus Lounge. Dine on international specialities as you admire the glittering lights of Dubai in the distance. Set your aspirations for 2021 as the live DJ brings you into the new year with a bang.

The Lotus Lounge, Anantara The Palm, Dec 31, 8pm to 2am, Dhs465 per teenager aged from 12 – 20 years old, incl soft drinks; Dhs899 per adult, incl house drinks and sparkling.

To book your festive experience call (0)4 567 8304, WhatsApp (056) 189 7000 or email restaurants.dubai@anantara.com.