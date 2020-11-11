Expect dark humour, guns, guts and paranoia… and lots of it…

Reservoir Dogs is one of the greatest crime classics to come out of Hollywood. If you’ve seen the movie and loved it, or are a fan of crime dramas in general, then this is one performance you don’t want to miss.

From November 18 to 21, the theatre group at H72 Productions will be performing a stage adaptation of the classic at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue.

The trailer for the performance looks brilliant and had us hooked. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself:

Having done theatre for the past few years, the director of this stage adaptation, Satyen Chandiramani stated, ‘I always thought that Reservoir Dogs could be surely adapted into a fulfilling and thrilling theatre experience… so here we are!’

What is the crime story about?

Reservoir Dogs looks at what happens before and after a botched jewellery store robbery where the gang is ambushed by the cops.

They soon discover that one of them may not be who they seem and someone may be an undercover cop. Suspicions are raised and guns are fired as chaos reigns supreme in their hunt for the rat in their midst.

When, where and how much?

The shows will be performed at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue in Dubai on Wednesday, November 18 to 21. The show takes place in the evening at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost Dhs100 and can be purchased online at bookmyshow.com as well as at the venue itself. However, we do recommend securing your ticket in advance.

No seats will be allotted and will be based on a first-come, first-served basis keeping in mind government safety regulations. The minimum age for entry is 18.

Reservoir Dogs, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 7.30pm on Nov 18 to 21, Dhs100 per ticket (18+ only), @h72productions

Images: H72 Productions