Congratulations are in order for Dubai’s royal family – who have welcomed a new arrival, a baby girl…

HH Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, daughter of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has given birth to a healthy baby girl, the royal announced on social media.

In the Instagram post, Sheikha Latifa wrote. “We were blessed today with a baby girl, Sheikha Bint Faisal Al Qasimi”. The baby girl is the second child of Sheikha Latifa and her husband Sheikh Faisal Saud Khalid Al Qasimi, after welcoming a baby boy named Mohammed bin Faisal in 2018.

Several other royals have since taken social media to share their congratulations, including her sister Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment.

The couple’s first child celebrated his second birthday earlier this year, and Sheikh Faisal Saud Khalid Al Qasimi took to social media to share this adorable snap of Mohammed with this grandfather HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

