Dubai is full of amazing sights, from impressive architecture to amazing beaches, artwork and more. This November, head to City Walk, which has been transformed into a floral wonderland with plenty for you to marvel at.

Suitable for all ages, the spectacular exhibit will feature a giant flower maze and stunning floral displays. You can even take some flowers home with you, and you’ll get rewards on spend. This is 20 per cent cash back on every spend of Dhs300.

If you haven’t yet seen an Instagram wall this year, have you even been anywhere? They’ve become something of a Dubai institution and you’ll be able to get that perfect Insta shot at City Walk, with multiple blooming flower walls.

That’s not all either, you can snap away for the ‘Gram behind a gold frame, hang onto a flower balloon or post in front of a turquoise flower-covered car. There’s even a cool golden arch adorned with with brightly coloured flowers.

The flower maze itself is available for you to discover with the spend of Dhs50 at any outlet in City Walk, from shops to restaurants. Modeled on literary classic Alice in Wonderland, you’ll find huge chessboards, a Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts.

There’s also chance to contribute towards a new piece of artwork that will be displayed at City Walk, Dubai. You’ll need to apply online and you’ll drag and drop the flowers in the virtual wireframe of the community-built flower installation. The winner’s virtual effort will be brought to life at City Walk.

City Walk is a vibrant hub of restaurants, cafes and cool retail shops. High-end international fashion brands retailing there include Maje, Sandro, Ted Baker, Concepts, Weekend Max Mara, Le Cube Boutique, American Vintage, Contessa Bridal and VAO Concept store.

The floral wonderland and promotions at City Walk, Dubai, run until November 14.

City Walk and Dubai Mall open Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 12am. Giant flower maze, Sun to Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 2pm to 11pm. citywalk.ae

Images: Provided