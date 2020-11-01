Sponsored: Every week, What’s On highlights its favourite activities on offer as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Which ones will you sign up for?

Remember back in January when you promised to eat more greens, drag yourself to the gym at least three times a week, and live your best life? Well, chances are, a handful of mega 2020 obstacles got in the way. But before you admit defeat, Dubai has one sneaky ace up its sleeve: The Dubai Fitness Challenge – our chance to right a few wrongs in just 30 days. With three amazing Fitness Villages, safe new workout zones, and an online hub with loads of free virtual workouts, Dubai Fitness Challenge is back and bigger than ever before. Here’s what we’ll be checking out this week – and we hope to see you there…

Visit DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach

One of three Fitness Villages in 2020, this enormous area at Kite Beach is packed with brilliant workout opportunities for every level, with a range of safety measures in place to keep you healthy. From intense HIIT workouts to yoga and meditation sessions, you can come back and try something new each day throughout the challenge. There is also a range of new zones this year, including Rebounder, a fun trampoline workout. There’s also the DP World women’s fitness pavilion, with facilities dedicated to women-only workouts. Elsewhere, you’ll find a special Teen Fit area for 13- to 18-year-olds offering boot camps, dance classes and functional training. Plus, there’s a kids’ camp with lots to keep the smaller ones entertained. DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach is open Sun to Thur 2pm to 11pm, and Fri to Sat 7am to 11pm. Participants are encouraged to sign up to classes before arriving to DP World Fitness Village Kite Beach to avoid missing out. For more info, and to sign up for classes, click here.

Explore the new Emirates NBD Al Khawaneej Fitness Village

It’s a more family-focused vibe at the new Al Khawaneej Fitness Village. There’s a Kids Skill & Play Area featuring junior bootcamps, functional training, low climbing walls and parkour obstacles. Meanwhile, the Family Fitness Zone is a spacious area with daily programming featuring group classes and open workouts for all levels. Dedicated workout programmes for ladies are also available at its upgraded DP World women’s fitness pavilion. And, if you fancy completing your 30-minutes of fitness on two wheels, borrow a bicycle and ride through the park. Half-hour cycling slots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Al Khawaneej Fitness Village is open Sat to Wed 4pm to 11pm and Thur and Fri 4pm to midnight. For more information, click here.

Join a guided running tour of Dubai

Swap your regular sightseeing adventures for a more memorable experience with Dubai Running Tours. This free initiative is a fun way to explore Dubai’s iconic landmarks and scenic locales, led by Arabian Adventures and sports brand ASICS. Participants can choose between three routes with varying difficulties – an easy 3km, a moderate 5km or an intense 10km. The first option meanders through the historic Al Fahidi district and Dubai Creek; the second winds through Downtown; and the third route sweeps along the beachside running track in Jumeira, starting at Kite Beach. Guided running tours take place daily at 6am and 6pm from October 30 to November 28. Click here to register.

Sign-up for a 28-day training programme ahead of the Dubai Run

Fancy getting virtual personal training and advice from some of Dubai’s top running coaches? First, register here and select your coach. You’ll then be given access to a new workout programme released every week. There are 30-minute weekly webinars where you can ask questions to your coach, and you’ll also receive training tips, tricks and a detailed nutrition plan to help you on your running quest. Divided into distances of 2km, 5km and 10km, they’ll be there to give you their support and mentor you in putting your best foot forward, in the lead up to the Dubai Run on 27 November. Read more about the Dubai Run, here.

Train across the city at a free workout station

As everyone and their dog is likely taking part in Dubai Fitness Challenge this year, there’s no excuse not to get out there and keep fit with the rest of them. But after splashing out on a pair of running trainers or indulging in some lush new lycra, sometimes there’s not much left in the bank for exercise classes. Thankfully, working up a sweat as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge doesn’t cost a thing. With City Is A Gym, there are 30 free workout stations across the city to try including at Skydive Dubai, JLT, La Mer and Arabian Ranches. Simply head to the location, find the Dubai Fitness Challenge flag pole, scan the QR code, and follow the free workout provided. Read more about City is a Gym, here, and download the map with workout locations here.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to encourage residents to work out for 30 minutes every day for 30 days. It is organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, and takes place from October 30 to November 28 with a variety of free workouts to sign up for across the city. For a complete list of events, register via dubaifitnesschallenge.com