We found our dream house…

Got a few million dirhams to spare? Now’s a great time to invest in Dubai property, and seeing as we’re huge fans of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset here at What’s On, we decided to show you around some of the most lavish homes on the market. The first episode of Unreal Estate takes us to this huge six-bedroom villa in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The street of identical properties is under construction, so we had a sneak peek around the show home, which has been decorated in an elegant decadent style. The four-storey villa has six ensuite bedrooms, three additional bathrooms, two kitchens, two family rooms, huge garden and outdoor pool and a recreational room next to the five-car garage.

In the basement you’ll find a pool table, cocktail bar, lounge area and cinema room for eight people. An elevator brings you back to the ground floor where double height rooms include an open plan office, bedroom sitting room with huge book case overlooking the pool and a stunning ‘show kitchen’ for finalising dinner for your guests.

The first floor has more bedrooms, another sitting room and kitchen, as well as a shaded outdoor deck for when you need to escape the sun and relax. If you’re a fan of a walk-in wardrobe, the second floor dressing room will really tug on your heart strings. It’s the bathroom that really captured us though. All white marble detail, huge rainmaker shower, and white free-standing bath overlooking the golf course.

Outside is a huge entertaining area, with a fire pit and sunken sofa seating, perfect for socialising. You can just imagine the barbecue parties you could have with friends in the cooler months.

The entire house is a true dream, but at almost Dhs25 million, it will stay that way for most of us…