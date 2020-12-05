Sponsored: The countdown is on to the biggest night of the year…

If you’re looking for the perfect place to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020 in style, look no further. Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai has no less than four impressive options to welcome 2021 with a bang.

What’s more, if you want to celebrate the festive season at home, you can also order a turkey takeaway with all the trimmings, to take all the hard work out of a festive meal with your family.

Here’s four chic spots to celebrate New Year’s Eve:

ikandy ultralounge

Where better to welcome a brand new year, than under the stars with a view of Burj Khalifa’s show-stopping fireworks? That’s exactly what you’ll find at ikandy ultralounge, between 8pm and 2am as well as a live band, DJ and much more.

Prices: Dhs900 per person or Dhs1,700 per couple including canapes and premium beverages.

Level 42

Panoramic Dubai views? Check. Premium drinks all night? Check. Gourmet canapés? Check. Level 42 has everything you need to enjoy an unforgettable night on New Year’s Eve, 10.30pm to 12.30am. Keep your eyes peeled on the night for an exclusive champagne experience to really celebrate in style.

Prices: Dhs1,100 per person or Dhs2,100 per couple with canapes and unlimited premium beverages, Dhs3,500 per couple with canapes, unlimited premium beverages and free flow bubbly.

Hoi An

Venture on a Vietnamese Culinary Trail at Hoi An this New Year’s Eve from 7pm to 1am. Experience a sophisticated 7-course set menu sampling the flavours of Vietnam, from Boston lobster and scallop curry to marinated wagyu beef striploin with tomato cherry confit.

Prices: Dhs348 children aged 5-12, Dhs688 with non-alcoholic drinks, Dhs888 with house beverages.

Shang Palace

Level up your last meal of 2020 with a traditional eight course set menu, offering authentic Chinese dishes at Shang Palace. Delicacies include wok-fried ribs and steamed fish with lotus leaves, and much more between 7pm and 1am.

Prices: Dhs298 children aged 5-12, Dhs588 with non-alcoholic drinks, Dhs788 with house beverages.

For more information or to make a booking, please contact Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai’s Restaurant Reservations at f&breservations.sldb@shangri-la.com or call (0)4 405 2703. shangri-la.com