It’s the start of a brand-new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best festive things to do in Dubai this week. We’re getting in the Christmas spirit at What’s On HQ so we’re bringing you everything from Christmas movies and plenty of food, so here’s six festive things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 20

1. Watch Home Alone on the beach

Nothing says ‘Christmas’ like watching Home Alone, and what better way to do that than under the stars on the beach? Cinema on the Sand at Zero Gravity will be showing the classic festive film on Sunday, December 20. Entry is priced at Dhs75 which is fully redeemable on food and beverages, which includes nachos, veggie spring rolls, chilli cheesy fries, a hot dog and a ‘messy’ beef burger.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Sundays, 8pm, Dhs75 redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Monday December 21

2. Enjoy a festive afternoon tea

Embark on an immersive dining experience with a festive twist. Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has designed a afternoon tea, which will have you in the Christmas spirit in no time. Guests will take part in ‘The Xmas Factor’, an immersive show where you’ll be the in the judging seat. Meanwhile you’ll be served an array of festive treats including cranberry, smoked salmon or turkey sandwiches, as well as freshly baked scones, mince pies and more.

The Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, December 18 to January 7, daily 2pm to 4pm, Dhs250. Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com

3. Spend Christmas in Cuba

Why limit Christmas brunches to just one day? At Cubano Lito, Christmas brunch will be happening daily between December 20 and 26. For just Dhs200, guests can enjoy three hours of house beverages and a chef’s special sharing platter. There’s no need to rush either, as your package doesn’t start until you arrive. The brunch can be enjoyed any time between 5pm and 1am.

Cubano Lito, IBIS One Central, World Trade Centre District, December 20 to 26, daily 5pm to 1am, three hours for Dhs200. Tel: (0)58 594 1834. @cubano.lito

Tuesday December 22

4. Visit a huge Christmas tree made from Lego

The recently reopened Legoland Dubai has had a festive makeover this month, complete with giant Lego tree. There’s plenty of family-friendly activities to get involved with including festive bingo, gingerbread house decorating and even a visit from Santa.

Legoland Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, daily until January 9, Dhs175. @legolanddubai

Wednesday December 23

5. Sample a Japanese Christmas lunch

If you’re keen to try something new, check out Akiba Dori’s Christmas lunch deal. For Dhs99 guests can enjoy four pieces fried chicken, french fries, coleslaw, Hakata cheesecake and a soft drink. The deal is running daily until December 31.

Akiba Dori, Dubai Design District, daily until Dec 31, dine-in or delivery, Dhs99. (0)4 770 7949. @akibadori

6. See a special screening of The Nutcracker

A special screening of The Nutcracker, recorded live at The Royal Opera House will be shown at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. The Royal Ballet’s glorious production of The Nutcracker, created by Peter Wright in 1984 is an all-time ballet favourite. Without giving much away, the story follows Clara who is given an enchanted Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. As midnight strikes, she creeps downstairs to find a magical adventure awaiting her and her Nutcracker. Prices for tickets start from Dhs75. Buy them here.

The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Dec 23, prices start from Dhs75. Tel:(0)4 299 2282. @malloftheemirates