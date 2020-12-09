Although precautionary measures will remain in place…

All economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in Abu Dhabi to fully resume before the end of the year.

That’s the news from Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic, who said that the move has been made possible thanks to “the success achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintain a low rate of cases”.

Following the success achieved by implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintain a low rate of cases, Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic has begun working with authorities to resume all activities in two weeks pic.twitter.com/pCnmisrsKx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 9, 2020

As this is currently classified as breaking news, the specific details on what this development entails are still rolling in. But this should open the door for certain froms of live events, sporting activities and touristic ventures.

At this stage, whether this will include removal of checkpoints and test requirements on the roads in and out of the emirate remains to be clarified.

We do know that “precautionary procedures already in place will be enhanced to preserve all health gains achieved”. Presumably, this will also include ongoing requirements for mask-wearing, social distancing, testing, and capacity caps as well as stringent hygiene practices, and Abu Dhabi will also still actively follow tracing and testing programmes.

But it is a big step in a positive direction for the return to normality.

Multiple vaccine trials are currently underway in Abu Dhabi and some form of National Vaccination Programme is expected shortly.

More details as we get them…

Images: Getty