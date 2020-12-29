Sponsored: Pub garden vibes, five-course dinners and more…

Whether you’re new to the UAE and ready to see some of Dubai’s classic hangouts, or a long-time resident eager to party, there are many ways to ring in the New Year at Media One Hotel.

Here are some of the best…

Garden on 8

Forget about 2020 and ring in 2021 with Garden on 8 New Year’s Eve brunch from 8pm onwards. Our favourite little outdoor pub garden is serving unlimited food and drink until midnight, followed by a cash bar for Dhs499 per person.

COCO Lounge

The pool terrace at Media One Hotel transforms into a masquerade for NYE. Guests enjoy a five-course meal and unlimited drinks for just Dhs499 from 8pm to midnight, also followed by a cash bar.

Qwerty

Meanwhile, Qwerty is offering one of the most competitive NYE dinner this year with a special five-course dinner served with a bottle of wine (shared between two), for Dhs295. Book in advance and pay just Dhs195.

To book any of the NYE events above, call (0)4 4271000 or visit mediaonehotel.com for more.

Images: Media One Hotel