Foodies, we have some yummy news for you that will surely put a twinkle in your eye (and will quite possibly make your stomachs growl).

Miral has just announced that a line-up of award-winning nightlife brands is set to open at the upcoming vibrant destination in Abu Dhabi – Yas Bay Waterfront.

The additions include Asia Asia, The Central, LSB (Lock, Stock & Barrel), Zeera, Bushra, Siddharta Lounge and Mexican restaurant La Carnita.

These new spots will only further elevate Abu Dhabi’s nightlife scene in addition to the diverse range of attractions that are already being developed on Yas Bay’s Waterfront such as Etihad Arena and the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel.

Clement Bontemps, Executive Director of Asset Management, Miral, stated, ‘Partnering with such prominent names to come to Abu Dhabi for the first time amplifies our commitment to delivering unmatched experiences on Yas Island.’

Paul Evans, CEO of Solutions Leisure Group which is bringing three of its F&B and nightlife brands to Yas Bay Waterfront stated, ‘The potential of Yas Bay is limitless and with Miral’s vision and drive, this promises to be the most relevant entertainment development in the capital’

Yas Bay is being developed on the Southern end of Yas Island and encompasses three distinct areas: The Waterfront, The Residences, and twofour54.

About the Waterfront

The Waterfront makes up the leisure hub of Yas Bay. Once finished, visitors will find 3km of pristine, island-edge boardwalk to meander along; 19 entertainment and retail outlets including a boutique cinema and beach club; 37 bars, restaurants, bistros and cafes; two hotels; the Etihad Arena; art galleries; a large botanical central courtyard; art installations; and reaching out in the azul waters of the Gulf, Pier 71. The pier area will contain 12 of its own food and beverage destinations and will be accessible by car, foot, bike, boat and water taxi.

Images: Miral and Solutions Leisure Group