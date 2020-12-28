The singer received Simon Cowell’s approval on Britain’s Got Talent…

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott will be returning to Dubai to perform live at Dubai Opera on January 20 in the new year.

The event which is part of the Dubai Shopping Festival will see fans being treated to hit singles from the singer’s number one debut album such as ‘Only Human’, including ‘You Are The Reason’, ‘Dancing On My Own’, ‘No Matter What’, and more.

Ticket prices start from Dhs195. Doors for the show will open at 7pm on the night.

Calum Scott’s unmistakable, critically acclaimed vocal style got him a standing ovation and even won him the golden buzzer from the blunt (read: rude) Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent for his rendition of Robyn – Dancing On My Own back in 2015.

After hitting the buzzer, Cowell stated, ‘I’ve never ever in all the years I’ve done this show heard a guy with the talent you’ve got. Seriously. And the version was sensational, and that shows to me that you’re more than a singer, you’re an artist and that’s why you got that (the buzzer).’ If you know moody Simon, that’s pretty high praise.

Calum Scott didn’t win the British talent competition show but afterwards went on to create his debut album which was number one on iTunes in 21 countries. He even amassed more than 50 Platinum and Gold awards across the globe.

Prices for his cost Dhs195 for the silver category, Dhs250 for the gold, Dhs350 for platinum and Dhs450 for VIP. You can purchase your tickets here.

Calum Scott performed in Dubai back in 2016 for Meet d3 at Dubai Design District where he performed ahead of the headline act – Grammy award-winning artist Jess Glynne. No doubt, fans will be excited to see him back.

Calum Scott, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 20, doors open at 7pm, prices start from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @LiveNationME

