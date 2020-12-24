Sponsored: This festive brunch has something for everyone…

We drool a little just thinking about the brunch at Nahaam. Featuring live entertainment and a huge selection of food and drink stations from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is the go-to brunch spot in the capital.

Thankfully, just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the popular brunch has had a festive makeover to help you ring in the New Year in style. As well as a festive buffet brimming with all manner of cuisine, there will be live entertainment in the form of a vocalist and pianist.

It will kick off from 7pm with poolside dining available to give New Year’s Eve that extra bit of sparkle. Nahaam restaurant is a What’s On Award winner is known for being family-friendly, however, if you don’t have little ones in tow, you’re still catered for.

In terms of dining, it’s set to be a lavish affair, including:

Live oyster bar with a selection of fresh oysters shucked to order

Foie gras station featuring pan-seared foie gras on brioche with aged balsamic, fruit compote

Smoked beef & carving block with flank steak, beef striploin, smoked beef brisket, smoked short ribs. lamb leg, smoked homemade sausage

Paella de marisco with prawns, mussels, calamari

Champagne risotto

Whole roasted turkey station

Ice carving seafood ice bar – half lobster, Japanese spider crab, cherry stone clams, crab, prawns, poached mussels, scottish smoked salmon, seafood terrine, yellow fin tuna loin

For those with a sweet tooth, an array of indulgent desserts. Child-friendly dishes include vegetarian pinwheels, chicken and beef sliders, Mac n’ cheesy, organic chicken nuggets, mini cheese sticks and sunny quiches.

The brunch is priced at Dhs550 with soft beverages, Dhs680 with selected wine and beers or Dhs850 inclusive of bubbles. For children aged 6 to 12 it’s Dhs200 and kids under 6 go free.

Nahaam, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, December 31, 7pm onwards, from Dhs550 soft beverages. Tel: (0)2811 5666 or email etihadtowers.FBreservations@conradhotels.com.

Images: Provided