Get on board with these gourmet platters…

Take the hassle out hosting this festive season, with these Instagrammable cheese and charcuteries boards, available to order in Dubai for Christmas and New Year’s events.

The Fabrique

The sausage and smallgoods masters at The Fabrique have just launched these brilliant charcuterie boards, featuring an array of house-cured meats, imported cheeses, homemade pickles, fruits, and crackers or baguette. They’re priced at Dhs90 for a couple’s board, Dhs180 for the family board, and Dhs350 for the party board. Order online via order.chatfood.io/the-fabrique-butchery-and-deli for next-day delivery across the UAE. The Fabrique also does excellent barbecue boxes, if you plan on firing up the grill over the festive season.

The Fabrique Butchery & Deli, Cluster F, HDS Tower, JLT, Sat to Wed 11am to 11pm, Thu and Fri 11am to 12am. Tel: (0)58 584 4057. Visit: @sausagefabrique

Cheese on Board

Ordering is a breeze with Cheese on Board. Simply select your size: small (serves two to three, Dhs180); medium (serves four to five, Dhs270); or large (serves six to seven, Dhs350), then sit back and wait for your box to arrive. Expect a mix of hard and soft cheeses, spicy and plain cured meats, plus crackers, nuts and condiments.

Cheese on Board, next-day delivery available. Visit: cheeseonboard.ae

Jones the Grocer

This gourmet providore has a range of cheese and charcuterie platters available in Dubai. Order the Cured and Curd board for Dhs149 (serves two to four), loaded with truffled salami, smoked duck, blue cheese, truffle brie, aged Comté, caperberries, iolives, crispbread and paste. Or get creative with their Build Your Own Board option, with French, Italian, English and Swiss cheeses, plus a range of small goods and accompaniments.

Jones the Grocer, deliveries within 24 hours. Visit: jonesthegrocer.com

Grand Gourmet Grocer

Grand Gourmet Grocer, you get us. Not only are your cheese and charcuterie boards available to order quickly and easily in Dubai via Instashop, you also offer a perfect little cheese platter for one (Dhs90) – because we’ve all had times when we want to curl up on the couch with our very own wedges of Stilton, truffled pecorino, Comté and brie. Happy to share? They’ve also got platters for two and four, plus individual wedges if you’d like to put your own combination together.

Grand Gourmet Grocer, Al Nabaa Shoreline Beach Club 5, Building 9, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, grandgourmetgrocer.com

Secrets Find Food

We’ll let you in on the secret: if you want to order a box of French farm cheeses from Secrets Fine Food, you have to order at least five days ahead (so you’ve missed the Christmas window, but New Year’s is still on the table). Each boasting five French farm cheeses, there’s the classic cheese platter (750g, Dhs210, the exquisite option (1kg, Dhs240) or the ultimate pack (2kg, Dhs460). Need cheese pronto? Never fear, you can order everything from Brillat-Savarin to burrata, with next-day delivery on orders placed before 8pm (no deliveries on Fridays).

Secrets Fine Food, secretsfinefood.com

Les Gastronomes

Ain’t no party like a fromage party, and that’s exactly what you’ll get from Les Gastronomes, with their cheese party selection for six to eight people (Dhs375). They’ve stopped taking orders for Christmas, but you can still get in for New Year’s Eve.

Les Gastronomes, visit: lesgastronomes.ae

Vida Hotels

Want to live the suite life at home? Vida Hotels is delivering cute food boxes to your door. Each kit is priced at Dhs189, and will feed two to three people. The cheese box features a variety of soft and hard cheeses, plus fruits, crackers, nuts and crudites. They also do a movie night box with pizza dough, nachos, popcorn and toppings; and the poutine party box with ready-to-cook fries, gravies and toppings. Order 24 hours in advance.

Vida Hotels, tel: (04) 872 8888. instagram.com/vidahotels/

