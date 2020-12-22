Sponsored: Folks coming to Dubai for a holiday can now buy alcohol from MMI…

With more and more tourists returning to Dubai, the city’s visitors are now able to buy alcohol from all MMI stores.

Visitors (over 21 years old) simply need to show their original passports when shopping at any MMI store. Read here for more details.

The news couldn’t have come at a better time with the festive season upon us, and tourists coming in their droves to enjoy the great weather, fabulous beaches, not to mention tier-free system here in Dubai.

There are 17 MMI store locations across Dubai including Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Wasl Road, Motor City, and The Greens. See here for a full list of retail store locations.

Once inside, you’ll find an impressive range available including some of the world’s best champagnes (starting from as little as Dhs80) as well as spirits, beers and wines on offer at competitive prices, with wines starting as low as Dhs30.

Residents, haven’t stocked up for Christmas yet?

MMI has you covered. Pick up some great drinks to pair with your Christmas dinner, from an outstanding range of wines, spirits and beers. Top tip: It’s also worth keeping an eye out in the ‘Value Vault’, where you can find a range of wines and spirits with up to 50 per cent off.

Residents require a personal liquor licence to shop at MMI, but can simply apply at any MMI store.

Cheers to the festive season, indeed…

For more information, store locations and current deals and discounts, visit mmidubai.com