Best pull out your stretchy pants for the biggest day of the year…

Christmas Day brunch is an institution in Dubai, with everything from relaxed brunches on the beach to lavish Champagne-fuelled affairs. At the more affordable end of the spectrum, we’ve rounded up Dubai’s best Christmas Day brunches for under Dhs500, including house drinks.

Want to splash out on your festive feast? Check out the best Christmas Day brunches in Dubai over Dhs500.

99 Sushi

For an opulent Christmas brunch with a Japanese accent, nab a Burj Khalifa-view table at 99 Sushi. When you book the soft drink package for Dhs399, you’ll get a free automatic upgrade to house drinks; if you buy the house drinks package for Dhs599, it’s a free upgrade to Champagne.

99 Sushi Bar, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 with soft drinks (free upgrade to house), Dhs599 for house drinks (free upgrade to Champagne). Email: reservations.dubai@99sushibar.com or Tel: (04) 547 2241.

AER Lounge

Dress to impress for this festive feast at AER, which promises a lively Christmas brunch with tunes from DJ Kaboo and DJ Hotbox. It’s priced at Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 with house drinks, and Dhs399 with premium drinks.

AER Lounge, Emirates Financial Towers, 3pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)54 994 0438. aerdxb.com

Amazonico

The Jungle Bells brunch at Amazonico sounds like a whole lot of fun. Expect a Latin American menu, upbeat electro-pical tunes, and matched drinks for Dhs495, or Dhs615 with Champagne.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11 Pavilion, DIFC, (04) 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Azure Beach

Looking for a relaxed way to spend Christmas Day? Chill by the pool at Azure Beach, where your Christmas lunch will be served straight to your sunbed. Expect a menu of Azure Beach’s signature dishes with a festive twist.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 with house drinks, Dhs225 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)50 777 9472. @azurebeachdubai

Beau Rivage Bistro

If you’re looking for an international flavour to your Christmas Day feast, try the buffet of Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Italian and Indian cuisines at Beau Rivage Bistro. There’ll be a live band and activities for little ones, including gifts from Santa.

Beau Rivage Bistro, Ground Floor, Grand Millennium Business Bay, 1pm to 4.30pm (3-hour packages). Dhs355 with house drinks, Dhs235 with soft drinks. Tel: (04) 873 3334. @beaurivagebistrodubai

Bistro Des Arts

Lobster Benedict, duck burgers and truffle pasta. These are the kinds of rich mains you can enjoy at Bistro Des Arts this Christmas. Pick one main course, help yourself to the Christmas table with cold cuts, oysters and smoked salmon, and finish with a sweet crepe.

Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina, noon to 5pm, Dhs225 with food only, Dhs295 with three drinks. Tel: (0)45511576. @bistrodesarts

Bleu Blanc

For a quality festive feast, book a table at French-leaning Bleu Blanc, where you’ll be treated to a selection of hot and cold starters, a choice of mains and a chocolate fountain. To up the festive spirit, the DJ will be playing your favourite Christmas tunes.

Bleu Blanc, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks, Dhs699 with bubbles. Tel: (04) 512 5555. @bleublanc_dubai

Boardwalk

Celebrate Christmas Day on the decking by Dubai Creek with traditional Christmas brunch buffet, all the trimmings plus classic Mediterranean dishes. There’s a supervised children’s area plus a special visit from Santa.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs335 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. @boardwalk

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

It’s traditional favourites with Gordon Ramsay’s signature spin at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar this Christmas, featuring turkey Wellington and Scottish smoked salmon with caviar, as well as the newest sweet edition this festive season, the dark chocolate Wellington with spiced berries. An especially great venue for families, Santa will make an appearance bearing gifts and surprises for the little ones.

Atlantis, The Palm, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs475 for adults, Dhs145 for children. Tel: (0)44261454. @atlantisthepalm

Bussola

Soak up the stunning views and festive vibes from the Bussola terrace, where Christmas Day lunch will be served direct to your table, with free-flowing sparkling and house drinks.

Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs340 including sparkling. Tel: (04) 511 7373 or visit 03034.restaurants@westin.com.

Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool

Families will adore this festive celebration, complete with carol singers, a DJ, the Winterland Kids’ Zone and Santa Claus. On the menu, expect traditional favourites including roasted turkey, Christmas goose, Dibba Bay oysters and sweet treats such as mince pies, yule log and cookies.

Bytes Restaurant, Bar & Pool, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. Dhs189 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks, Dhs89 ages 4 to 12. Tel: (0)54 793 1424. hotel.grandplaza.bytes@movenpick.com

Café Belge Secret Brunch at The Ritz

For a party brunch with delicious food, live entertainment and a fun-filled vibe, secure a spot of the Secret Brunch at The Ritz – Christmas edition.

Café Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 1pm to 4:30pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs495 with sparkling, Dhs695 with bubbly. secret-parties.com

Casa de Tapas

For Christmas with Spanish flare, enjoy a live flamenco performance, band and DJ while enjoying an unlimited selection of hot and cold tapas brought to the table and freshly made paella.

Casa de Tapas, Park Hyatt Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs335 with house drinks, Dhs375 with sparkling. Email: reservations.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com

Cé La Vi Dubai

This spectacular brunch promises alluring beats and showstopping views, making it a popular choice year-round. Christmas will include special additions to the brunch menu, as well as a singer and Christmas decorations.

Cé La Vi, Level 54, Address Skyview Hotel, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 (soft), Dhs490 (house), Dhs690 (Champagne). Tel: (04) 582 6111

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Head outdoors this Christmas for a fun-filled family day out at The Picnic Pantry. Enjoy a selection of tasty bites from a walk-in pantry and premium grills from the barbecue stations. We’ve heard that Santa will pay a visit, too.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs75 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)47011111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/festive

Distillery

Take your pick of two Christmas Day brunches at Distillery. First up, from 1pm to 4pm it’s the Ugly Sweater Party Brunch. Then, from 8pm to 11pm, it’s the Cocktails and Candy Canes Night Brunch.

Distillery, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, 1pm to 4pm or 8pm to 11pm, Dhs249 including a three-course menu, house drinks and Christmas cocktails. distillerydubai.com

Fire Terrace & Nassau

Enjoy a relaxed alfresco brunch at Fire Terrace and Nassau, at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This family affair will feature a bouncy castle, face painting and visit from Santa.

Fire Terrace & Nassau, Jumeirah Golf Estates. Dhs445 with house drinks, Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs135 kids buffet, under fives free. Email: jgedining@dubaigolf.com

Flair No5 Secret Garden Brunch

The leafy terrace of Flair No5 will turn into a winter wonderland on Christmas Day, with unlimited food and drinks, a DJ and live entertainment.

Flair No5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs499 with sparkling, Dhs699 with Champagne. secret-parties.com

Grove Road

This relaxed new restaurant at The Pointe is hosting an Australian-accented Christmas lunch, with scallops, prawns, turkey, plum pudding and more.

Grove Road, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs349 with soft drinks, Dhs449 with house drinks, under 10s 50 per cent off. Tel: (04) 564 9874. groverd.com

Hillhouse Brasserie

Diners at Hillhouse Brasserie can make it a day to remember with a festive feast served to the table, featuring a traditional roast served family-style, free-flowing drinks, live music, kids’ entertainment and a visit from Santa.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills, 12pm to 3pm or 5pm to 8pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with premium drinks; Dhs745 with sparkling, Dhs95 kids, under 4 eat for free. Tel: 800 666 353. makeitadecembertoremember.com

Iris Dubai

A turkey carvery, several live cooking stations, ample speciality drinks, a killer view of Dubai’s skyline and music from DJ Paul Svenson all add up to one excellent Christmas Day at this glorious open-air lounge.

Meydan Grandstand, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs420 with house drinks. Tel: (0)569511442. @irisdubai

JA The Resort

Celebrate Christmas Day with an outdoor brunch at Palmito Garden filled with festive dishes, live cooking stations, entertainment, fun and games. Don’t miss Santa’s visit at 2pm where he will be handing out gifts. There’s free access to beach and pool facilities to all guests, too.

JA The Resort, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks, half price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)48145555. @jatheresort

Joe’s Backyard

There are two festive sessions at Joe’s Backyard, promising a hearty three-course menu and unlimited drinks.

Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, or 8pm to 11pm. Dhs275 with house drinks, Dhs395 with premium drinks and prosecco. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com

Lah Lah

For a twist on tradition, this popular pan-Asian eatery will be hosting a Tinsel and Tidings Brunch on Christmas Day. Expect sharing platters of chicken and lettuce wraps, roast turkey, classic beef Wellington, and poached lobster, as well as a chocolate yule log, to name a few.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens, 1pm to 4pm or 7pm to 10pm, Dhs450 with premium drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks. Tel: (04) 519 1111. Email: festivethegreens@jumeirah.com

Lakeview

Enjoy a delicious festive buffet overlooking the Dubai Creek golf course, along with a live band, free kids’ club and a visit from Santa.

Lakeview, Park Hyatt Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs335 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 with sparkling, Dhs155 ages 6 to 12, under 6 free. Email: reservations.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com

Larte

Enjoy a four-course festive menu inspired by Italian Christmas traditions, including cheese and dessert stations. Little ones will love the free pizza making, games room, festive movie marathon and gifts from Santa.

Studio One Hotel, Studio City, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs269 (house package), Dhs299 (bubbly), Dhs99 (kids 6-12), kids under 6 free. Tel: 800STUDIO or cu@studioonehotel.com

Luigia

Celebrate Christmas with traditional Christmas dishes and drinks at Luigia Italian restaurant in JBR. There’s also an a la carte menu available.

Luigia, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs380 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 349 6950. luigia.ae

Mama Zonia Secret Jungle Brunch

Party with the gorillas, enjoy stunning Marina views and celebrate Christmas jungle-style, at this lively party brunch at Mama Zonia.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs299 (soft), Dhs399 (house), Dhs499 (sparkling), Dhs699 (Champagne). secret-parties.com

Marea

All-you-can-eat pasta sounds like a pretty good way to spend Christmas Day – and that’s exactly what’s on offer at Marea. For Dhs399, you can eat your fill of brilliant pasta dishes, including duck tortellini, veal ravioli, and rigatoni with wagyu bolognese, paired with free-flowing wines, sparkling and a cocktail of the day.

Marea, Gate 7, DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 including sparkling. Tel: (04) 583 6366. marearestaurant.com/dubai

McGettigan’s JLT

Take your pick of the daytime family sitting (12pm to 3pm) and evening sitting (5pm to 9pm) McGettigan’s on Christmas Day, when you’ll get a festive buffet, free-flowing drinks and entertainment for Dhs449 a head. If you want to spend the night, you can bunk down in the Bonnington Hotel for Dhs350 a night.

McGettigan’s JLT, The Bonnington Hotel, JLT, 12pm to 3pm or 5pm to 9pm, Dhs449 including house drinks (kids eat free). Email contact@mcgettigans.com.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

Tuck into a three-course festive feast, including roast turkey, ham and all the trimmings, paired with unlimited festive tipples and house drinks.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm or 5pm to 9pm, Dhs475 for day, Dhs449 for evening. Email contact@mcgettigans.com.

Missippi’s

Missippi’s is throwing a home-cooked Christmas brunch with all the trimmings. If you want to kick on at this poolside locale, you can purchase three drinks for Dhs100, from 4pm to 7pm.

Missippi’s, Avani Ibn Battuta, noon to 4pm, Dhs299 with house drinks, Dhs399 with sparkling, Dhs199 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)55 269 7351. @missippisdxb

Nara Pan Asian

This lively JLT eatery is offering two brunches on Christmas Day. The lunchtime slot runs from 1pm to 5pm, and the evening event is 8pm to midnight. It’s priced at Dhs249 including food and unlimited house drinks, and if you want to kick on after the night brunch, you can purchase a three-hour drinks package for Dhs149.

Nara Pan Asian, JLT, @narapanasian

Nassau

Gather the family for this festive brunch at Nassau, in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Chef Silvena Rowe will be prepping a traditional feast, including a carving station with roast turkey and roast lamb, plus seafood, pasta, tempura and dumplings. It’s Dhs445 with house drinks, or Dhs290 with soft drinks.

Nassau, Jumeirah Golf Estates, dubaigolf.com/dine/nassau/

Nomad Brunch at Soul St, Five Jumeirah Village

Indulge in street food from around the world, dished out at live cooking stations. Then, once you’ve eaten your fill, head to the pool at this lively hotel.

Soul St, Five Jumeirah Village, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 including house drinks and pool access. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

Olea

All of your festive favourites are on the menu at Olea, including carving stations serving roast turkey and beef, and a winter wonderland-inspired dessert table.

Olea, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, 1pm to 5pm. Dhs425 including house drinks, Dhs210 for children six to 12. @oleadubai

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr

For a Thai take on Christmas, head to this waterfront eatery for a family-style brunch of Pai Thai signatures, paired with seasonal drinks, a DJ, and a Thai drum performance.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks (3-hour packages). Tel: 800 666 353. @paithaidubai

Palm Bay

Christmas Day Brunch at Palm Beach is a three-hour affair with unlimited starters, sharing mains and chef’s homemade desserts, free-flowing wine, selected cocktails, house drinks and hops for Dhs225 per person. The beachside party spot is also serving up a special edition Christmas Island Roast every Saturday and Sunday throughout December from noon to 10pm, with a choice of four Christmas themed roasts (beef, turkey, fish, vegetarian) with unlimited sides and two house drinks for Dhs150.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)45542665. @palmbaydubai

Raffles Dubai

Raffles Dubai transforms into an indoor and outdoor winter wonderland with festive grub and lively music. ‘A selection of charcuterie and cheeses, an extravagant seafood market, flamboyant live cooking stations, and an extensive carvery with all the traditional trimmings,’ and much more are promised. Kids have their own dedicated playground, activities and a surprise visit from Santa.

Raffles Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs645 with bubbly, Dhs175 for children seven to 12 years. Tel: (0)43248888. @rafflesdubai

Social Company

Classic Christmas fans will love the Jolly Jamboree at Social Company. The three-course Christmas Dinner includes traditional options such as gourmet shrimp cocktail, roast turkey, and gingerbread sticky toffee pudding.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah – The Greens, noon to 11pm, Dhs265 for 3 courses (food only). Tel: (04) 519 1111. Email: festivethegreens@jumeirah.com

Swissotel Al Ghurair

The Playhouse Brunch at Liwan restaurant, in the Swissotel Al Ghurair, is bringing the festive vibes all month, starting December 4. Little ones will love the festive-themed activities, and the chance to decorate their own gingerbread house (for a fee).

Swissotel Al Ghurair, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs160 food only, Dhs80 for ages 6 to 12, under 6 free. Gingerbread House activity, Dhs45 per child. Tel: (04) 293 3000. @swissotelalghurair

The Pangolin

This promises to be a gourmet feast, with a menu of traditional dishes with a twist, such as smoked honey mustard turkey. Little ones will love the entertainment and visit from Santa, and there’ll be a prize award for the most fabulously festive dressed guest.

The Pangolin, The Els Club, Sports City, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with sparkling wine, Dhs595 with premium drinks and Champagne, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs150 children aged 3 to 12. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Trattoria is hosting the ultimate festive Italian feast, featuring four courses of authentic cuisine, free-flowing drinks and build-your-own sourdough pizza, all overlooking the water.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs215 with soft drinks, Dhs315 with house drinks, Dhs395 with sparkling, Dhs95 for kids (under 4s eat for free). Tel: 800 666 353. @trattoriadubai

Trattoria by Cinque, Five Jumeirah Village

Share an authentic Italian feast with friends and family at this all-ages affair. Children aged five to 12 enjoy free access to the kids’ club.

Trattoria by Cinque, Five Jumeirah Village, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs150 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks, Dhs99 for ages 5 to 12, including free kids’ club access. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @fivejumeirahvillage

Tulum

With a live mariachi band, delicious Mexican food and great views, Tulum is the perfect place to celebrate Christmas with a difference.

Tulum, Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs250 (food only). Tel: (0)50 777 0018

Vida Emirates Hills

For Christmas Day Brunch, the Emirates Hills hotel hosts a festive barbecue by the pool complete with turkey, tiger prawns, tasty lamb chops and more. A selection of sharing starters, and dessert round off the day. There’s a cooking decorating station for kids, too.

Vida Emirates Hills, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks. Tel: (0)48728888. @vidahotels

Wanderlust



One of Dubai’s favourite party brunches is served with a seasonal twist. This fun and lively Friday brunch offers more than seven live stations and a variety of drinks counters serving Wanderlust favourites and traditional festive treats.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 with house drinks. Tel: (0)44140000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

We Brunch

Proper festive party vibes brimming with Christmas joy, including live music and a visit from Santa – that’s the promise for Love Parties’ Christmas edition of We Brunch.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 with soft drinks, Dhs425 with premium drinks. @webrunchdxb

Weslodge

Weslodge brings the festive cheer to Business Bay with its Christmas Eve (6.30pm to 10.30pm) and Christmas Day (1.30pm to 4.30pm) brunches. The traditional festive menu of turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and yule log will be paired with creative cocktails.

Weslodge, JW Marriott Marquis. 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs295 with soft drinks.

Images: Supplied