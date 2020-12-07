Sponsored: Sarood Hospitality is pulling out all the stops this month…

December is a big month for Dubaians, from National Day to New Year’s Eve, and everything in between – and this year will be no different. Sarood Hospitality has plenty of exciting things to do and place to go, so you can Make it a December to Remember.

Discover a range of festive hampers

As your mind begins to think about all things festive, and Christmas quickly approaches, Sarood Hospitality offers its premium selection of festive hampers. These bundles of brilliance contain everything you need for the perfect festive evening. The hampers are packed full of homemade treats, or Pinterest-worthy gingerbread house kits and not to mention, you’ll find some brilliant restaurant gift vouchers too.

Discover what’s in the box right here.

Order your turkey takeaway

When it comes to turkey takeaways, only the best will do. You can order yours from The Duck Hook for Dhs399 and sit back and relax while Chef Chris takes all the hard work out of cooking on Christmas Day for you.

Trattoria also offers a stellar Italian Roast Takeaway with sides. The much loved eatery will provide you with a whole baked chicken with roasted vegetable sides and traditional homemade panettone for dessert. Priced at just Dhs295 for two.

You can order your turkey online here.

Experience fun festivities

Between December 24 and 31, there’s plenty of fun festivities happening at Sarood’s restaurants. These include The Duck Hook, Hillhouse Brasserie, Perry & Blackwelder’s, Trattoria, Pai Thai, Al Nafoorah, The Noodle House, Sikka, Butcha and Babaji.

To make this Christmas and New Year period the most memorable yet, check out the full list of what’s happening at each venue at makeitadecembertoremember.com.