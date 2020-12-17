Sponsored: It’s not too late to plan your Christmas Day celebrations…

Christmas is edging ever closer, and with it comes all of the fun festivities to celebrate, from turkey with all the trimmings to Christmas songs and everything in between. Graze Gastro Grill & Bar is inviting you to spend December 25 there.

It will be a grand old festive affair, inclusive of a special Christmas brunch complete with a three-course feast, unlimited drinks, themed cocktails and a live performance to keep you entertained. The brunch will run on Friday, December 25, between 1pm and 5pm.

Dishes include roast turkey, sirloin steak, citrus cured salmon, chicken liver & Foie gras, butter poached prawns, and plenty of trimmings, including honey glazed parsnips, carrots, roast potatoes, Brussel sprouts with turkey bacon and more. There’s Christmas Pudding or Nutmeg Custard Tart for dessert.

The special Christmas brunch is priced at Dhs250 with unlimited soft drinks or Dhs399 inclusive of free-flowing house drinks such as beer, wines and festive cocktails. If your Christmas isn’t complete without bubbles, opt for the champagne package at Dhs599. Kids under 12 get a 50 percent discount on the soft drinks package.

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar boasts a stunning restaurant area with black-and-white-chequered flooring, plush leather sofas and chairs and cool artwork on the ceilings. If you prefer to dine alfresco, there’s ample space out on the terrace.

One of the lovely things about Graze Gastro Grill & Bar is the beautiful open kitchen, which is likely to give you those homely feels as you watch the chefs at work. Live music will be provided by Bruno Fave who will be getting you in the Christmas spirit.

You’ll find it at La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai. The brunch is perfect for everyone, from families to couples or groups of friends. The terrace will offer you cool views of the surrounding City Walk Dubai, so we recommend bagging a spot outside.

To book, call (0)4 403 3111 or email. laville.dining@autographhotels.com

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, December 25, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 champagne. livelaville.com/festive

Images: Provided