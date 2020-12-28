Sponsored: It’s just 20-minutes’ drive from Dubai and you don’t need an alcohol license…

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you need to stock up on your last-minute celebratory drinks before the big day, listen up. If you’re a Dubai resident in-the-know, you might be familiar with Windmill Cellar (previously called Eurostar Cellar UAE).

For those not in the know, it’s the huge drinks retailer – one of the largest in the UAE – that can be found in Ghantoot. Technically, it’s located past the Abu Dhabi border control point, however, you don’t need a Covid-19 test to reach it, and you don’t need an alcohol license either.

Currently, Windmill Cellar has some amazing New Year’s Eve offers on. There are over 600 items on promotion, with discounts of up to 50 per cent. There are lots of fabulous deals on wines and champagnes, ready for that New Year’s Eve toast.

Additionally, there are a variety of magnum bottles available at best price. If you spend Dhs500 or more in store, you will also receive a free bottle of wine or spirit or a case of beer. There’s no PCR test or alcohol licenses necessary, and visitors must be over 21 years.

So, how do I get through border control?

At the Abu Dhabi border check point, simply stay in the far right-hand-lane, and mention to the concerned authorities that you are travelling to the Golden Tulip Resort, which is located adjacent to Windmill Cellar. The authorities will then let you take exit 399 to reach the hotel. Easy. Click here for the Google Maps location.

Win with Windmill Cellar

Online Deliveries

Did you know that Windmill Cellar will deliver your items right to your door in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain (Dubai delivery not available)? Simply download the app or visit windmillgt.com

Windmill Ghantoot, Golden Tulip Al Jazira, daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (054) 9981285 / (056) 4085830. windmillgt.com.

Images: Supplied/Unsplash