Sponsored: These alumni success stories from four University of Wollongong Dubai (UOWD) graduates will inspire your next move…

Whether you’re on the hunt for an undergraduate degree, or mid-career and looking to make your next move, finding the right university is a crucial step on the path to success. Here, four alumnus from UOWD share what they’ve been up to since graduating.

Making a positive impact on the global stage

Driven by his desire to make a positive impact through technology, Hasan Ali enrolled in the Bachelor of Information Technology programme at UOWD. Since graduating in 2016, Hasan has joined the team at Facebook, and now works as Global Operations Specialist in the company’s Dublin office.

In the early stages of his career, Hasan drew upon his experiences at UOWD. “Starting a job is definitely different to studying, but the experience of working with the faculty and getting their advice on careers definitely helped in putting what we learnt into practice,” says Hasan.

Since joining Facebook, Hasan has worked on dozens of projects that have delivered positive, real-world impact to Facebook users. “Doing good for the community and pushing the envelope when it comes to human rights globally – I think this is the core reason of our existence,” he says.

Following your passion to start a new career

Now Editor-in-Chief at Sky News Arabia, Lubna Bouza hold two degrees from UOWD – a Master’s in International Business as well as Applied Finance and Banking.

It wasn’t just an education that Lubna gained at UOWD, however. The distinguished journalist credits her time at UOWD as a turning point in her career.

“The knowledge I gained at UOWD was priceless. It was the reason I switched my career and it has prepared me for the transition into global business news,” says Lubna.

Taking the next step in your education

Shady Abdelaziz set his sights on a career in hospitality from an early age, earning a Bachelor degree from the Faculty of Tourism and Hotels at Alexandria University in Egypt. When it came time to make the next move in his career, however, Shady enrolled in an MBA at UOWD – and it’s this he credits with propelling him into his current role as Director of Sales at Four Seasons Hotel Doha.

“My degree helped me to see the big picture when it comes to strategic business decisions, risk analysis and assessment, identifying opportunities and determining threats and challenges, managing change in a business environment and handling difficult times in business. It also closed the gap between my professional experience and academia. The learning outcomes from knowledgeable peers and colleagues in class was a priceless experience,” says Shady.

Turning your professional dream into a reality

UOWD graduate Fatima-Azahra Jamal had a professional dream that she is now living in reality. “Back when I was at UOWD, I had a vision of bridging the gap between fresh graduates and the corporate world. Little did I know that a few years later, I would be working with the world’s largest professional network, supporting leading companies to find and attract their talent”, Fatima explains.

As Territory Director for LinkedIn, Fatima says her Master of International Business at UOWD allowed her to develop her knowledge and management skills, while honing in on her specialisation.

“The MIB from UOWD equipped me with the right knowledge and skills to transition to the professional world. Besides the learning experience, the university created the right environment to encourage diversity and inclusion,” she says.

