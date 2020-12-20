Sponsored: From Christmas trees to decorations, festive food items and more…

Christmas is just around the corner and if you haven’t yet started shopping for your loved ones or yourself, all you need to do is to head to the nearest LuLu Hypermarket.

The regions’ leading chain is stocked with decoration and gifting ideas in addition to its massive collection of food products, home essentials, electronics and more.

And the best news? They offer several discounts which are available across the stores in the country and on their online platform.

What can you find on the shelves?

At the bakery section, shoppers can find a special collection of Christmas-themed cakes like Santa Clause iced cake and yule log. There are even speciality cakes like panettone and sparkling drinks which are flown in from Spain and UK.

Charcuterie board staples are readily available with LuLu roasted turkey, cranberry cheese, olives, tomato bruschetta paste and more.

Planning on a turkey meal this year? You can order a fresh whole turkey at LuLu at a budget-friendly cost. Prices start from Dhs54.90 per kilogram for a 2.5 to 3.5kg bird.

You can even pick the fresh boneless turkey roll or order a 3kg duck for Dhs61.90.

Alternatively, there are other global cuisines served up by hot food stations. Tuck into meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy or stuffed chicken with mushroom sauce. Still, want turkey? You can also find turkey biryani and roast turkey with vegetable and cranberry sauce as perfect alternatives.

Don’t have a tree at home yet? Sleigh it on to LuLu Hypermarket and pick up a five-foot tree for as low as Dhs69. You’ll find plenty of other home decor items as well at a great price.

Unsure of what to gift a loved one? LuLu has a multi-value gift card called ‘ShoppingGift’ available in three variants: Dhs100, Dhs250 and Dhs500. The card is valid for one year from the date of purchase and the lucky recipient can use it on multiple occasions.

Staying home? You can get your shopping done at luluhypermarket.com/en-ae

