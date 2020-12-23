Horror, action, animation and much more…

It’s the Christmas weekend and if you fancy tucking into some hot buttery popcorn while enjoying a new movie – you’re in luck because there are cool new films releasing this week to satisfy those needs.

Few on the list will warm your soul and get you teary-eyed and the others will leave you on the edge of your seat – the choice is yours.

And now, on to the guide to movies out in cinemas this weekend.

My Adventures with Santa

Christmas in the Nolan household isn’t what it used to be. Instead of a joyous family gathering, they are spending this holiday apart. On a last-minute shopping trip with Dad, the family enters an enchanted store only to discover a dazzling snow globe with magical powers.

Starring: Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon, Jamie Luner

Genre: Family (PG)

Soul

A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (PG15)

Guns Akimbo

