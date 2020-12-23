New films to watch in cinemas this week: December 24 to 30
Horror, action, animation and much more…
It’s the Christmas weekend and if you fancy tucking into some hot buttery popcorn while enjoying a new movie – you’re in luck because there are cool new films releasing this week to satisfy those needs.
Few on the list will warm your soul and get you teary-eyed and the others will leave you on the edge of your seat – the choice is yours.
And now, on to the guide to movies out in cinemas this weekend.
My Adventures with Santa
Christmas in the Nolan household isn’t what it used to be. Instead of a joyous family gathering, they are spending this holiday apart. On a last-minute shopping trip with Dad, the family enters an enchanted store only to discover a dazzling snow globe with magical powers.
Starring: Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon, Jamie Luner
Genre: Family (PG)
Soul
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (PG15)
Guns Akimbo
Miles is a video game developer who inadvertently becomes the next participant in a real-life deathmatch that streams online. While Miles soon excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix, a killer at the top of her game.
Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Ned Dennehy
Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller (18+)
Jiu Jitsu
Starring: Alain Moussi, Nicolas Cage, Raymond Pinharry
Genre: Action, Sci-Fi (PG15)
The Furies
Starring: Airlie Dodds, Linda Ngo, Taylor Ferguson
Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller (18+)
