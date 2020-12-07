A nol card is a must-have if you live or are visiting the city…

It’s Gitex Technology Week from December 6 to 10 and that means the unveiling of cool new inventions from flying taxis to robot dogs and much more.

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) who are exhibiting over the five-day event has announced a line-up of smart initiatives and services featuring the use of smart and advanced technologies and the launch of nol mini – a small plastic card that can fit in a keyholder or even act as a keyholder.

‘What is a nol card’, you ask?

Well, if you live in Dubai or just here on a holiday or for business, a nol card is something you need to have on you.

The word ‘nol’ means fare in Arabic, and is a requirement if you use public transportation here in Dubai for payment. But, the card has plenty of other uses as well.

If you find yourself short on money, the nol card will come to your rescue. You can use your nol card for several purposes such as paying for your bills at the supermarket, your meal at many restaurants, entrance fees to museums and gardens and much more.

Additionally, for family or friends visiting Dubai, the nol mini card will serve as great memorabilia.

The RTA has also announced smart projects and services in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

During Gitex, the transport authority will also exhibit the use of AI to monitor the conduct and compliance of taxi drivers, verify the adherence of both public transport drivers and riders with the precautionary measures of Covid-19, spot congested spots and deploy more buses on certain routes, and much more.

Images: RTA