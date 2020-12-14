In pics: Your photos of the stunning meteor shower in UAE
We’ve been going through your Instagram again…
A jaw-dropping celestial show took place with as many as 120 meteors shooting across the sky on December 13 and 14.
The spectacle is called Geminid meteor shower and it gets its name from the constellation Gemini, because the meteors seem to emerge from this constellation in the sky.
And of course, we just had to go through your Instagram accounts so we could share some of the best photos.
Here are 10 of the most stunning photos of the meteor shower taken in UAE.
1.) This one was snapped in the city itself…
2.) And here’s another one snapped in Sharjah…
3.) Several shots taken at Wadi Shawka
4.) This stunner was taken at Al Qudra Lake
5.) This photographer caught this one on timelapse
6.) These clicks are ex-star-ordinary…
7.) Truly, out of this world…
8.) Another great click!
9.) This one was captured in RAK…
10.) Do you see this one? Look at the bottom left corner.
