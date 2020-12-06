Here are all the public holidays in the UAE in 2021
Find out what’s in store for 2021…
The UAE National Day long, long weekend has come to a close, wrapping up the final public holiday of 2020. If you want to start planning for next year, here are all the public holidays that are expected to fall in the UAE in 2021.
Some of the dates of the UAE public holidays for 2021 are still tentative at this stage, so use this as a guide and check back here as the dates are confirmed.
New Year’s Day
January 1, 2021, falls on a Friday this year – so although it’s expected to be a holiday for the public and private sectors, you won’t get an extra day off unless you normally work on a Friday.
Al Israa Wal Miraj
There wasn’t a holiday for Al Israa Wal Miraj in 2020 for the private or public sectors, so it’s unlikely we’ll get a day off in 2021. We’ll keep you posted on that one.
Eid Al Fitr
The end of Ramadan is marked by a three-day celebration in the UAE, including a holiday for the public and private sectors. According to a UAE astrologer, the first day of Eid Al Fitr may fall on Thursday May 13, delivering a potential three-day weekend for UAE residents. MOHRE will confirm the date and possible day off in the final weeks of Ramadan.
Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha
The astrologer also predicted that Arafat Day will fall on July 19, 2021, and Eid Al Adha will fall on July 20. As these dates are subject to the moon sighting, there is room to move here, but if the astrologer is correct we may be line for a holiday from Monday 19 to Thursday 22, creating a massive six-day break for those who generally have Friday and Saturday off.
Hijri New Year
Still tentative at this stage, but the Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year, is expected to fall on Tuesday August 10. If confirmed, that will mean a midweek break.
Commemoration Day and National Day
We’ve just come off the back of a five-day break here in the UAE, and next year we can expect a lengthy break for Commemoration Day and National Day once again. Next year, the holidays are expected to fall on Wednesday December 1, Thursday 2, and Friday 3, creating a four-day break for those who normally work Sunday to Thursday.