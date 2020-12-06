Find out what’s in store for 2021…

The UAE National Day long, long weekend has come to a close, wrapping up the final public holiday of 2020. If you want to start planning for next year, here are all the public holidays that are expected to fall in the UAE in 2021.

Some of the dates of the UAE public holidays for 2021 are still tentative at this stage, so use this as a guide and check back here as the dates are confirmed.

New Year’s Day

January 1, 2021, falls on a Friday this year – so although it’s expected to be a holiday for the public and private sectors, you won’t get an extra day off unless you normally work on a Friday.