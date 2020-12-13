Sponsored: There’s a whole sack full of reasons to choose the Shangri-La-la-la-la, this Christmas…

Tradition demands we come together over the festive period, and at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai – that’s part of the Yuletide spirit that’s taken to heart.

The luxury hotel located in Downtown Dubai is uniting the culinary traditions of East and West with a range of grand dining adventures during this, the most magical time of the year.

Dunes Café

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with the authentic holiday favourites served up at Dunes. The whole family can dig into a plump turkey served with all the traditional trimmings, roasted rosemary lamb, macaroon deers and gingerbread crème brulèe. They’re open for brunches and big culinary matinees on special days.

Hoi An & Shang Palace lunch & dinner

There’s a pretty slim chance it’ll snow in Dubai this year, so if you feel you may as well go all out and embrace the exotic Christmas, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai has the answer. At Shang Palace you can enjoy a Chinese-style turkey with black pepper sauce, steamed lobster and the restaurant’s signature fried rice with a seasonal twist. There are South East Asian festive flavours on offer at Ho-Ho-Hoi An, including pho, Vietnamese miso black cod, and a matcha tea yule log with lychee sorbet.

Shang Palace Master Yum Cha brunch

Even the dim sum at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai has been given the tinsel treatment. The venue’s tradition dumpling extravaganza has been given a merry makeover with dishes such as wok-fried chicken or beef tenderloin, alongside some very special desserts.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

If you like your Christmas celebrations to stay classy, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai’s afternoon tea has the right recipe. Christmas cookies, yule logs, ginger chestnut scones and other sophisticated Santa-approved snacks are served alongside tea and coffee.

Turkey Takeaway

There are a trio of opulent traditional Christmas banquets you can transplant from the hotel to your family home. There’s the classic roast turkey with some pretty tremendous trimmings: foie gras and chestnut bread stuffing and truffle jus; seasonal root vegetables, confit baby potatoes, sautéed porcini mushrooms and Brussels sprouts with smoked turkey bacon. There’s also a roasted rosemary lamb leg, served with vegetable tagine, stuffed baby marrow, dill rice, dry fruits and nuts. Or you can take it old school with a whole goose in a five-spice rub; served with seasonal root vegetables, roasted baby potato, red cabbage confit with raisins and caramelized chestnuts.

Whether you prefer your Christmas spirit with the traditional festive flavour, or seasoned with something a little more exotic, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai has some absolute crackers, in-resort and live in your living room.

