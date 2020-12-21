Sponsored: Turkey takeaways, a tasty Christmas dinner in Abu Dhabi, and a DJ set at Up & Below for NYE…

Still trying to decide what to do this festive season? Here’s what’s happening at Courtyard Marriott Abu Dhabi WTC.

Festive breakfasts at Fifth Street Cafe

When: Until January 2, 7am to 2pm

Feeling jolly on the weekends? Head to Fifth Street on Fridays and Saturdays for an apple muffin, turkey roulade, overnight oats, pancakes, French toast, and weekly festive specials. Plus fresh juice, tea and coffee for Dhs75 (adults), and Dhs40 (children).

Turkey takeaway from Bistro

When: Until January 7

Enjoy your turkey and all its trimmings at home as the chefs at Courtyard Marriott Abu Dhabi WTC do all the hard work for you. Included in your set are sautéed vegetables, potatoes, honey roasted sweet Potato, cranberry sauce and plenty of turkey gravy. Prices start at Dhs499 for a 6kg bird (suitable for 5-6 people), Dhs599 for a 8kg bird (serving 8-9 people). 48 hours notice is required.

Christmas Eve buffet at Bistro

When: December 24, 7pm to 10.30pm

Prep for the big day at Bistro with a special festive themed buffet featuring a roast turkey station with all the Christmas trimmings as well as traditional desserts. Prices start at Dhs99 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs55 for children 6 to 12 years.

Christmas Day brunch at Bistro

When: December 25, 12.30pm to 3pm

Bistro is also going big on Christmas Day offering international cuisine, a variety of salads, the obligatory roast turkey station, grilled meats, and all the traditional Christmas desserts. Prices start at Dhs99 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs55 for children 6 to 12 years.

NYE at Up & Below

When: December 31, 8pm onwards

Head to Up & Below and celebrate the imminent arrival of the new year. Enjoy a DJ performance, alongside top cocktails and hearty food before the big countdown. If you want to start even earlier, there’s Happy Hour from 5pm to 8pm. Prices start from Dhs99 for two house drinks and one food item or Dhs149 including a bottle of bubbly and one food item.

NYE dinner at Bistro

When: December 31, 8pm to midnight

Alternatively, you could celebrate NYE at Bistro and enjoy restaurant’s selection of international dishes from seafood to live grilling stations and a range of desserts. Prices start at Dhs129 with soft drinks, Dhs225 with house drinks, Dhs65 for children 6 to 12 years.

Please note that as per current Abu Dhabi guidelines, only four people per table is permitted.

To make a reservation, WhatsApp +971 52 9141207, or for more information, visit diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com/amp/festive