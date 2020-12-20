The new rooftop spot promises a carefully considered experience…

DIFC has a brand new nighttime concept, called Clap. Hailing from Beirut, the Japanese restaurant can be found in Gate Village 11, directly above Shanghai Me. The new venue boasts the largest rooftop in DIFC, with views of the surrounding skyscrapers.

The eclectic decor is an occurring theme, starting with a chandelier made from 2,100 toys hanging in the reception area. A conveyer belt of toys also journeys around the bar area, and the base is made from stacks of books. Juxtaposing these features is a sleek, modern design befitting for a premium restaurant.

A menu of signature dishes has been curated to offer the best of Japanese cuisine. Highlights include a salmon tartare with spicy miso and poppadum, yellowtail sashimi with tosazu dressing and wagyu beef and foie gras gyoza.

One of the best parts about Japanese dining is the Omakase menu – a chance to leave it up to the chef and sample a unique selection of flavours and ingredients. The open kitchen leaves no surprises as you watch the team of experts prepare your meal before your eyes.

Creating the ambience is an uplifting playlist of the best house music designed by DJs Hisham Kfoury and Frederick Stone. The large 300-seat venue includes an indoor restaurant, outdoor terrace and two lounge bars under one roof.

The cocktail menu is also something worth investigating, thanks to the in-house team of mixologists. A brunch package is in the works, due to launch in January 2021.

From the team that brought you Iris, White Dubai, Paradise Beach, La Mezcaleria and many more of Dubai’s best venues, Addmind Hospitality shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to delivering top bars and restaurants to the city.

Clap, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com