Keep your eyes peeled…

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

So in case you were wondering who to keep an eye out for at The Dubai Mall, we’ve put together a list of some of the famous faces spotted in Dubai and the UAE this week…

Lewis Hamilton

F1 star Lewis Hamilton is in Abu Dhabi for the final race of the season. The star is likely staying at W Dubai as Yas Island has been transformed into a bio-sphere for the protection of everyone involved in the closed event.

Peggy Gou

Berlin-based South Korean DJ, Peggy Gou, enjoyed a quick visit to Dubai this week. While she was here she went to check out the views (and the puppies) at hotspot Koko Bay, as well as a pool day at Burj Al Arab.

Ferne McCann

British reality TV star Ferne McCann was on holiday Dubai with her daughter this week. The pair stayed at Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and enjoyed a day at Nikki Beach, as well as dinner at Amazonico Dubai and Hutong.

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Love Island couple Molly-Mae and Tommy arrived in Dubai, joining friends Maura and Chris who have been in town for a couple of weeks. The couple are staying at Jumeirah Al Naseem and so far have enjoyed beach days at their hotel, a trip to Mall of Emirates and a day out on a boat.

Natasha Hamilton and Gareth Gates

Former popstars Natasha Hamilton and Gareth Gates are in town to perform a one-off festive gig at Dubai Opera. Natasha said “This venue is absolutely stunning and to Grace it’s stage was an absolute honour”.

Andrea Bocelli

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli was in Dubai this week. He headed down to Burj Khalifa where Emaar beamed the cover of his latest album onto the Burj Khalifa, he then gave the crowd a special performance. While he was here he also hung out with Salt Bae at his Dubai restaurant NusrEt.

Michael Dapaah AKA Big Shaq

Remember the 2019 song ‘Man’s Not Hot’, well its creator Big Shaq (really an actor named Michael Dapaah) is in Dubai right now. The British comedian is in town and has already visited private zoo Fame Park and gone up in a hot air balloon.

Courtney Black

Fitness influencer and trainer, Courtney Black, is in Dubai enjoying some winter sun. The Instagram star visited Nikki Beach and a trip to the desert, as well as a day out on a private yacht.

Gabby Allen

Former Love Islander Gabby Allen is in Dubai currently with her boyfriend. The pair are staying at Five Palm Jumeirah and have enjoyed beach days in the winter sun along with dinner at Burj Khalifa.

Anton Danyluk

Former Love Island contestant Anton Danyluk arrived in Dubai over the weekend. The Scottish influencer visited Versace Hotel to check out the Secret Parties brunch, as well as Five Jumeirah Village.

Stephan El Shaarawy

Italian professional footballer, Stephan Kareem El Shaarawy, is here in Dubai with his family. The athlete was spotted hanging out with Salt Bae and visiting Fame Park as well as chilling on the beach at Four Seasons Jumeirah.

Images: Instagram