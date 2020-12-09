Sponsored: Celebrate the festive holiday with a French flair…

If you need no excuse to celebrate Christmas, we’re sure you’ll be here for not only Christmas Day festivities, but a whole month of celebrations, right through until New Year’s Eve. L’Art de Noel Joie de vivre, the joy of living, is the spirit of the season at Sofitel Dubai Downtown.

The French hotel is here for you this festive season with everything from picture-worthy afternoon teas to dinners, markets and parties.

Here’s how to celebrate Christmas in Dubai 2020 with Sofitel Dubai Downtown…

Afternoon Tea

Indulge in a festive afternoon tea from December 1 to 31, which is priced at Dhs199 for two people. If you fancy staying at home, order a festive Christmas hamper priced at Dhs125, add a Santa hat for Dhs149 or add the winter chocolate promotion with ginger cookie for Dhs35.

Christmas Eve Dinner at L’Apero

Toast to the night before Christmas with a traditional festive feast at L’Apero, including turkey chasseur, braised beef brisket with honey-glazed root vegetables and lots more.

December 24, Dhs225 soft beverages, Dhs325 house beverages.

Festive Pool Market

If there’s no chance of snow, might as well make the most of the pool on Christmas Day, right? Check out the Festive Pool Market on Christmas Day with am array of live cooking stations, drinks, mulled wine and, of course, pool access.

December 25, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs99 children aged 7 to 12, children aged 0 to 6 free.

NYE Gala Dinner at Les Cuisines Festive Factory

A night brunch is taking place to celebrate the New Year with live cooking stations serving cuisine from around the world, washed down with selected beverages.

December 31, Dhs389 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks, Dhs189 children aged 7 to 12.

NYE Dinner at the Grass Pool, Snow Land

There’s something for everyone with British, French, Asian and Arabic cuisine at Snow Land’s New Year’s Eve dinner, plus festive cocktails and mulled wine.

December 31, from Dhs599 with house drinks.

Snow Masquerade Dinner at L’Apero

Celebrate in style with a fabulous Snow Masquerade dinner at L’Apero. Dishes include assorted bruschetta and a cheese and charcuterie platter, followed by slow-cooked beef brisket, BBQ roast capon, roasted butternut, Italian festive beef casserole, a ham and cheese quiche, ratatouille and a surprise artisan dessert.

December 31, Dhs389 soft drinks, Dhs499 house drinks.

For all festive bookings email sddreservations@sofitel.com or call (0)4 503 6116. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

