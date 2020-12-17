Sponsored: Celebrate the festive season in style at The Oberoi Dubai…

Whether you’re planning a festive catch-up with friends, on the hunt for the perfect roast turkey, or booking a table for Christmas or New Year’s Eve, The Oberoi Dubai is pulling out all the stops for its Christmas calendar.

Here’s how you can celebrate in style with The Oberoi Dubai this festive season.

Host a high tea with friends

Take your pick of three high tea menus at The Oberoi Dubai, from December 20 to 30. The festive high tea includes a glass of mulled wine, hot chocolate, or tea and coffee. The Nine7One high tea is served with a glass of sparkling or house wine, and the Indian high tea is accompanied by masala tea or ginger tea. Each high tea is priced at Dhs150 for two people.

Order the ultimate roast turkey

If you’re hosting Christmas lunch at home this year, take the hassle out of entertaining by ordering a turkey from The Oberoi Dubai. The Dhs750 turkey serves six to eight people, and comes with cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, Brussels sprouts and other traditional trimmings. Order 72 hours in advance, available until December 25.

Share a Christmas Eve brunch

Savour festive delicacies from around the world at Nine7One’s Christmas Eve brunch. There’ll be live cooking stations and a choice of indoor and outdoor seating. Indoors, it’s Dhs250 with soft drinks or Dhs350 with house drinks. In the Courtyard by Nine7One, it’s Dhs350 with soft drinks and Dhs450 with house drinks.

Celebrate with a Christmas Day brunch

Nine7One will be hosting the Big Christmas Brunch, with mouthwatering festive creations from the Oberoi masterchefs. Indoor seats are priced at Dhs250 with soft drinks or Dhs350 with house drinks. In the Courtyard by Nine7One, it’s Dhs350 with soft drinks and Dhs450 with house drinks.

Welcome the New Year at the gala dinner

This grand New Year’s Eve celebration at Nine7One will include a DJ, a lavish buffet, Champagne and more. For an indoor seat, it’s Dhs650 with soft drinks or Dhs1,050 with premium drinks. Outdoors in the Courtyard, it’s Dhs950 with soft drinks, Dhs1,350 with premium drinks, or Dhs1,850 with Champagne.

The Oberoi Dubai, Business Bay. Tel: (04) 444 1407. Email: resturants.dubai@oberoihotels.com. oberoidubai.com