Say farewell to 2020 at Dubai’s iconic waterfront destination…

New Year’s is just around the corner, and if you haven’t planned out the nights’ celebrations just yet, consider making a dining reservation at one of the restaurants at The Pointe. Not only will you get served up delicious food, but you’ll also get front row seats to one of Dubai’s most spectacular firework show over the record-breaking Palm Fountain.

Here are 7 of the best places to make your dinner reservations on New Year’s Eve…

Argentina Grill

An a la carte menu is served up at this Argentinian Restaurant on The Pointe. As you tuck into delicious flavours from South America, you can also enjoy the stunning Atlantis fireworks and live entertainment. A minimum spend of Dhs500 per person must be paid in advance. If you want a VIP table, it’s Dhs1,000 per person.

Argentina Grill, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, minimum spend Dhs500 (normal table) and Dhs1,000 (VIP table). Tel: (0)54 570 2626. @argentinagrill_dubai

Food District

Food District at The Pointe is offering an egalitarian approach to New Year’s celebrations, allowing you to book a front-row seat on its terrace, with no minimum spend on food or drinks. If you don’t know what Food District is, it is an eatery featuring 13 homegrown food concepts, offering a range that caters to every taste and budget. And on New Year’s Eve, you’ll be able to eat your fill of affordable burgers, wings and Asian favourites from the likes of Bite Me Burger, Wingsters, and Wok Tales. Or, splash out on a meal of sushi and wagyu sando’s from Reif Kushiyaki, and platters of shucked-to-order Dibba Bay oysters. For drinks, two Bramble Bars inside Food District will serve up your favourite cocktails, wines, beer and champagne.

There’s no catch, but a credit card guarantee of Dhs200 per person is required, which will be charged if you fail to show up on the night.

Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, no minimum spend but Dhs200 guarantee placed on credit card, Tel: (0)52 509 4783. @food.district.ae

Grove Road

Offering up a taste of Melbourne, tuck into flavourful and unfussy fare and drinks with full views of The Pointe’s record-breaking fountains from its outdoor terrace. On New Year’s Eve, the restaurant is serving a sharing menu of small plates and an all-inclusive drink package with champagne, both on arrival and when the clock strikes 12. Tickets for NYE start at just Dhs699 per person for indoor seating and Dhs999 per person for the outdoor terrace.

Grove Road, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, prices start from Dhs699 (indoor seating) and Dhs999 (terrace), Tel: (04) 564 9874. groverd.com

Il Passaggio

The views from Il Passaggio’s outdoor terrace benefits from the stunning views across Palm Bay over to the iconic Atlantis. You will tuck into a gourmet three-course meal, a welcome drink and unlimited selected mocktails for just Dhs350 per person. Dishes on the menu include grilled tiger prawns, baby chicken, parmigiana di melanzane and to end your night on a sweet note, there’s tiramisu, chocolate fondant or yoghurt ice cream. A child-friendly menu is also available upon request.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs350 per person. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Kyo

Fan of Japanese cuisine? Check out pretty Japanese spot – Kyo. This ultra-stylish restaurant is spread across two dazzling floors, offering unrestricted views of The Gulf and the world-famous Atlantis The Palm Resort. For your meal, Chef Arturo Mendez is serving a set menu featuring his best-selling dishes, including his sushi platter, short rib teriyaki, juicy citrus guajillo octopus and more. Prices start from Dhs1400 for the soft beverage package.

Kyo, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, prices start from Dhs1400, Dhs395 for children three to 11 years. Tel: (0)455 75182.@kyorestaurantdubai

Samakje Restaurant and Lounge

Tuck into lobster, salmon, caviar and more at this fish restaurant on The Palm. The venue is spread across two floors and the restaurant comprises of a relaxed dining area, upstairs bar and two gorgeous terraces. And yes, from these terraces, you’ll be treated to stunning views of the sea surrounding The Pointe, plus a great vista of iconic Dubai hotel Atlantis, The Palm. If you visit on an evening, you’ll be in the perfect spot to take in the recently launched fountains at The Pointe. For NYE, prices start from Dhs650 (food only) if you want to dine indoors and Dhs750 (food only) if you want to dine out on the terrace.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, prices start from Dhs650 (indoors, only food) and Dhs750 (outdoors, only food). Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com

Zor

For a unique dining experience, head to Zor that offers up a tribute to the rich culture and cuisine of Uzbekistan. On New Year’s Eve, the chefs have curated a succulent three-course menu for Dhs700 per person with highlights including fresh salmon tartar, traditional beef samsa and the much-loved Uzbek osh. For an additional cost, guests can also choose to indulge in freshly sourced beluga black caviar to add a decadent touch to the festivities.

Zor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs700 per person. Tel: (0)4 566 9612. @zordubai

Images: Supplied/social