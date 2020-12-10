This takes the experience to a whole new level…

The incredible Theatre of Digital Art opened its doors in October this year and has fast become a must-visit attraction whether you’re an art lover or not. Drawing in scores of residents and visitors alike, the venue simply called ToDA features some of the world’s most loved paintings but features them in a jaw-dropping digital format.

If that wasn’t a wow-worthy factor enough, the digital art space has just announced that it will now host live performances twice a week.

Here are the details.

The cool attraction already has classical music that surrounds you as you get immersed into the artworks on display, but to hear it being played live changes up the experience and elevates it to a whole new level.

The live performances will take place on Monday and Wednesday nights from 8pm to 11pm.

On Monday at 9pm, 10pm and 11pm, you can expect to hear from classically trained solo cellist Soren Lyng Hansen who will play live solo versions of the beautiful soundtrack that accompanies ‘From Monet to Kandinsky. Revolutionary Art’, including Mozart, Ennio Morricone, Nils Frahm and John Williams.

On Wednesdays, from 8pm, the Suspenders Jazz Trio will bring their take on some well-known jazz classics and standards including Fly Me To The Moon, Let There Be Love, Quando and Come Fly With Me.

We’re tapping our feet already!

More about The Theatre of Digital Art

The art space spans 1,800 meters and will display digital shows that combine high-end technology with classical art. It is accompanied by stunning visual effects, classical music and surround sound.

The space also features several sections including an area for children with interactive exhibits, a virtual reality area, and more.

The inaugural exhibition will showcase nine of the most celebrated artists from across the world from Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Georges Seurat, Paul Cézanne, Juan Gris, Robert Delaunay, Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky.

Ticket prices are Dhs75 per adult and Dhs45 per child. If you want the VR Room, it’s Dhs100 per adult and Dhs70 per child. For a VIP experience, pay Dhs150 per adult and Dhs75 per child.

Bookings need to be made online here.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily from 12pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. @todadubai

