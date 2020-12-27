Win! Dhs5,000 to spend during Abu Dhabi Shopping Season
We’re now in the thick of the first-ever Abu Dhabi Shopping Season – a brilliant winter campaign from the retail arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.
The campaign, running until February 14, involves winter sales and promotions across thousands of stores, with new collection launches, exciting shopping experiences, and big discounts across retail outlets in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
And the best news? Thanks to our friends at Retail Abu Dhabi, we have three Dhs5,000 vouchers to giveaway for you to spend at the glorious Abu Dhabi Mall. That’s three chances to win an amazing prize.
Just think of all the shopping you could do with Dhs5,000…
Usual terms and conditions apply.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before January 31, 2021 at 5pm.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after January 31, 2021 at 5pm