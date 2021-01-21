21 reasons to book your next staycation at this Palm Jumeirah resort
Sponsored: Soak up the winter sunshine at Sofitel Dubai The Palm…
With international travel still on the backburner for many of us, staycations are shaping up to be the go-to holiday for 2021. If you’re looking for a reason to lock in your next staycation, then look no further – with not one, but 21 reasons to book a staycation at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.
This family-friendly, five-star resort on Palm Jumeirah promises a relaxed French Polynesian holiday, minus the passport. And to make that luxury escape more accessible, Sofitel Dubai The Palm is running a Winter Sale, with rooms starting at Dhs821* including breakfast.
To take advantage of this special deal, book before March 31 for stays until May 31.
No passport, no problem
- Be transported to French-Polynesia at this five-star resort on Palm Jumeirah
- With its lush gardens, water features and tropical-chic design, you’ll be instantly immersed in the relaxed Polynesian vibe
Photo opportunities at every turn
- Wake up to breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea
- Take a selfie in front of the lobby’s vertical garden, featuring 120 species of plants, designed by the renowned French botanist Patrick Blanc
- Capture the exotic Polynesian wooden architecture in your room, suite or apartment
Indulge in world-class dining
- Start your day with a sumptuous buffet breakfast
- Cherish special moments over a romantic four-course dinner in a private beach cabana
- Take a culinary journey at Sofitel’s award-winning restaurants, including Porterhouse Steaks & Grills and Moana seafood restaurant
Share family moments
- Make everlasting memories with your loved ones on the 500-metre white sandy beach
- Take your pick of six lagoon-style swimming pools
- Make a big splash after sliding into the Slide Pool
- Bounce your way through the Waiora Aqua Bounce floating park
- Let your kids have their own adventure at Amura Kids Club
- Hop onto a kayak, pedalo or paddleboat, and push out into calm waters to see the resort and Palm Jumeirah
Relax, recharge and rejuvenate
- Have your best night’s sleep ever on the Sofitel MyBed – an all-feather bed with an extra-light down duvet
- Experience all-day access and exclusive benefits at the Premier Lounge when you book a Club Room or Suite
- Feel like a celebrity when you stay in one of the Sofitel’s Signature Villas with private swimming pool, or the Palm Suite penthouse with 24-hour butler service and VIP extras
- Relax, recharge and rejuvenate with a Polynesian Taurumi massage at the Sofitel SPA
- Train at Sofitel Fitness and discover cool new workouts, such as FloatFit HIIT and XFitness
- Try your skills at the billiards table or catch all the action at Replay, the resort’s lively sports bar
- Treat yourself to a makeover at Zaki Salon
Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Winter Sale until March 31, for stays until May 31. Tel: 044 55 66 77. Email: H6541@sofitel.com. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/special-offers/