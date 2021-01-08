Sponsored: Head on down for a ‘grape’ night…

If you’re on the hunt for a cool wine bar in the city to visit, Grapeskin Grape Bar and Kitchen should definitely be on your list. For those in the know, it’s a great cosmopolitan spot in City Walk that celebrates the humble grape. Oh and cheese too.

There are some fantastic deals on throughout the week so pick your favourite and enjoy.

Here are 8 reasons to visit Grapeskin…

1. Daily happy hour

Ahh happy hour. That time of day where you can enjoy a selection of your favourite beverages for less. Grapeskin offers a number of wines, beers, spirits and cocktails for Dhs30 or Dhs120 for a bottle of selected wine. It runs from 4pm to 8pm every day.

2. Ladies’ night

Sunday nights are all about the ladies at Grapeskin so grab your girls and head on down for three glasses of selected wine (red, white or rose) plus a cheeseboard for Dhs100. Avail this offer between 7pm and 11pm.

3. Mussels Monday

If you’re mad for mussels, chances are you’ll probably love this deal. Tuck into a pot of freshly steamed mussels, served with Mariniere cream sauce or tomato sauce with salami, and a fresh baguette between 4pm and 12.30am every Monday. It’s Dhs99 for a pot of mussels and Dhs195 for a pot of mussels and a bottle of wine.

4. Wine and cheese night

Is your wine just not complete without a generous side of cheese? Check out ‘grape and cheese discovery’ which runs every day from 4pm to 12am. Enjoy three glasses of wine paired with three different cheeses, from a selection of six. It’s Dhs85 for 50ml, Dhs180 for 125ml and Dhs225 for 185ml.

5. Paint and grape

Get in touch with your creative side at Grapeskins ‘paint and grape’ class. A three-hour painting session inclusive of two glasses of wine or four non-alcoholic beverages is Dhs390. The class will be instructed by a professional painter and all equipment is provided.

6. Food

Food is good for the soul and Grapeskin agrees. Not just here for the cheese and wine, there’s also an extensive food menu with highlights including steak frites, spanish octopus, fish & chips, cacio e pepe, tartiflette and Angus burger.

7. Live music

Enjoy your evening alfresco with live music on the terrace, Wednesday to Friday from 8pm to 11pm.

8. Shisha

Shisha is available at Grapeskin every day from 6pm until late.

Thank us later…

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, CITY WALK Dubai, Sat to Wed 4pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 403 3111. @grapeskindubai

Images: Provided