For a weekend that’s tough on the root causes of boredom…

Thursday, January 21

A cut above

Unlimited steak? Challenge accepted. Look obviously this isn’t going to be one for the vegans but if you like your cuts prime, your evenings rare and date nights well-done, look no further. Choice Cuts steakhouse has packages starting at just Dhs159.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Shk. Rashid Bin Saeed, Thu and Fri between 6pm and midnight, food only Dhs159, soft Dhs179, house Dhs249. Tel: (02) 501 6444, @novotel_abudhabi_albustan

Tea for two

The Thursday evening brunch at Bistro returns to the table with a delicious January offer that’s just perfect for couples. The soft drinks package is just Dhs175 for two people and includes free rein on the international buffet and seafood station.

Bistro, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, soft Dhs99, house Dhs275, kids six to 12 Dhs75. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

The wing of fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi (@marriottdowntownad)

Velocity at Marriot Downtown has launched a Volcanic Hot Wings Challenge, that is reserved for those possessed of iron will and steel stomach. A dozen wings, smothered in Holy Hot sauce is all that stands between you, and hometown glory. If you manage to master the magma and eat the full 12 wings within 20 minutes, not only do you gain instant acclaim, insatiable thirst, cold sweats, and your money back, there’s also a t-shirt and pint of hops in it for you.

Marriot Downtown, open 4pm till late, Dhs90.Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Friday, January 22

Every little thing is gonna be all White

The capital-famous White brunch at the stunning Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort is back on the scene, and it now has a regular Friday slot. You can check out our full review, but the overview is: White offers some Premier League brunching, especially for seafood fans. It’s family-friendly and furnished with easy island vibes.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, every Friday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium bubbles, kids 7-14 Dhs125. Tel: (02) 811 4444, @jumeirahsaadiyat

As good as it McGetts

Issa evening drunch vibe at McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi on Thursdays and Fridays. Here you can get a nifty-thrifty five selected drinks for just Dhs100. Available between 6pm and 11pm on Thursdays and 4pm and 11pm on Fridays. Also happy hour starts at 3pm, just sayin’.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Saturday to Wednesday midday to 2am, Thursday and Friday midday to 3am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Saturday, January 23

Making a good Impression

This rooftop setting is borderline guaranteed to make strong impressions. Sitting atop the gorgeous Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel with views over the green expanse of Abu Dhabi’s magrove forest, there’s a ladies deal to be enjoyed every night. For just Dhs99 girls get two drinks off a selected menu and you can even have your pick from a choice of food platters.

Impressions, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Al Kheeran Abu Dhabi, daily, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Dippy eggs

Between Saturday and Thursday, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is inviting you to take-in breakfast in the fashion it was intended to be enjoyed in — uncompromised luxury. ‘The Art of Breakfast’ package includes unlimited brekkie as well as pool and beach access, all for just Dhs99.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Khor Al Maqta, Sat to Thu Dhs99. Tel: (02) 654 3238. fairmont.com

If you like it, put a wing on it

Wing gang, we’ve got news. Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, has just launched a new Wing Thing deal which gets you unlimited house drinks along with 12 chicken wings for just Dhs129. And it’s not just about your standard buffalo sauce dips either, journey through Peruvian Green, Moroccan Charmula, Spicy Makhni, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ and more varieties. And remember the first rule of WIng Gang, the messier the face, the better the taste.

Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Daily 3pm to midnight, Dhs129. Tel: (02) 698 2222, @courtyardabudhabi

Who’s house? Cove’s house

The infectious tribal loops of Cove Beach Dubai’s popular deep house night have made their way to Abu Dhabi’s outpost. Garden of Cove will now take place at the Makers District location every Saturday, winding down your weekend with slick beats from veteran techno deck selectas such as DJ Angelo and DJ Eva.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Sat to 1pm to late, Dhs299 for a day bed, four hours of unlimited house bevs and 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Getty/Provided