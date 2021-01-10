The space spans nearly 4,000 feet…

Dubai is never one to do things by halves and now it can add a new record to its belt as the world’s largest indoor caving concept is now open at Nakheel Mall on the Palm Jumeirah.

Boasting nine routes and 100 meters of adventure tunnels, plus three waiting chambers, four slides and a bouldering climbing wall, this is one for the adventurers and the explorers.

It’s open to children above the age of four, up to teenagers. Sorry big kids (adults), this one’s not for you. Parents, whilst the little ones adventure to their heart’s content, you can chill out with a coffee in the cafe.

The entire cave, which spans almost 4,000 feet, is equipped with 48-night vision cameras so that parents can keep an eye on the kids as they play. There are special games to guide them around the area.

As well as the caving experience, which includes themed dimmed lighting, smells and sounds, there’s also an exciting trampoline park and a three floor soft play area that’s themed on different places around the world.

Jeroen van den Berg, General Manager of Trampo Extreme UAE said: “We are thrilled to have launched and added this new activity to our wide range of different family entertainment offerings and in addition to have set a new standard in easy and fun caving.

Trampo Extreme Nakheel Mall is open Monday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm. Other venues are located in The Dubai Mall and Al Ain Mall.

trampo-uae.com

Images: Provided