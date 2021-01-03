Sponsored: Savour the best that this Southeast Asian country has to offer…

Visiting Thailand should be on every avid traveller’s bucket list, but for a taste of Thailand right here in Dubai, a visit to Tong Thai is just what you need.

Located at JW Marriott Marquis, Tong Thai’s menu showcases unique regional dishes from the Southeast Asian country celebrating street food as well as authentic classics loved around the world.

A typical dish will include a variety of flavours: salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy and when balanced out, is a magical treat for the palate. And that’s exactly what you’ll find at Tong Thai.

The meals will be prepared and served by an authentic Thai team which you will be able to enjoy in the trendy and modern space complete with dark lighting and oriental decor features like hanging intricate temple bells.

For frequent visitors of Tong Thai, you’ll be delighted to know that there are eight new dishes for you to try out.

For fans of seafood, the lobster phad tom yum haeng is a wok-fried lobster with tom yum flavours, mushroom, lemongrass and kaffir leaves.

If you love a classic Thai curry, there’s lobster in creamy panang curry – a red curry packed with sweet, salty and zesty flavours. For steak lovers, there’s kho khun yang jim – a grilled Thai marinated wagyu striploin. It comes with sticky rice and dried chilli tamarind sauce.

For private affairs with family or friends or a romantic dinner with a loved one, you can dine one of Tong Thai’s private dining rooms. The room offers up a gorgeous and intimate ambience for you to celebrate those private moments in seclusion.

Each of the two rooms is available for group bookings of six up to 10 people.

Tong Thai, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, daily 6pm to 12am, a la carte prices. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Images: Tong Thai