Because breakfast really is the most important meal of the day…

Poached, shakshouka’d, smashed on sourdough or fried? However you like your eggs in the morning, we can show you where to enjoy the very best Abu Dhabi breakfasts, without having to shell-out a small fortune.

Where to go for breakfast in Abu Dhabi

Appaloosa

This sports bar serves up a ‘Breakfast of Champions’ although judging by the quantity of food included it’s not typically eaten by champions on the day of their championship-winning endeavors. It’s for those times when only a traditional British fry-up will do, and this one is a thorough-(fried)-bred — featuring specialty European meats, sauteed mushrooms, hashbrowns, toast and eggs. It’s a hellaofalotta banger for your buck.

Marriott Al Forsan, available from midday daily, Dhs59. Tel: (02) 201 4000, @marriottalforsan

Alba Terrace

It’s easy to see the sunny-side with Alba Terrace’s limitless breakfast. Enjoy two hours of glorious morning gourmet for just Dhs95, anytime between 7am and midday, every day of the week. Highlights include the French toast with blueberry compote and smashed avo and poached egg on seeded bread.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Dhs95. Tel: (02) 208 0000. editionhotels.com

Art House Cafe Abu Dhabi

Art on the walls, art on the plates, art in their heart. This cafe is all about providing a passionate experience, and their breakfast offering is no different. They’ve got a humongous menu but their famous shakshoka is probably our pick of the brunch. If you’re looking for something even healthier, the mixed berries, acai and granola bowl is another crowd-pleaser.

Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opp Al Bateen Villa No 15, 9am to 11pm, dishes from Dhs38. Tel: (02) 666 0175. @arthousecafead

Brot. The German Bakery

This proud proponent of pretzel has multiple outlets over the capital (Including Al Reef Community Centre, Al Zeina, Yas and another opening imminently in Shams Boutik Mall on Al Reem Island) and is a must-make morning expedition for all those covetous of carb. Of course there’s a big range of fragrant bread (including gluten-free options), but you’ll also find pastries, pretzels, sandwiches and cake. Shhh cake is a breakfast food.

Find more location and menu details at brot.ae

Central Grounds

Bang in the heart of Downtown, this laidback diner is offering a lazy weekend breakfast that takes some beating. Early or late to rise, you can stick your fork into fluffy buttermilk pancakes, warm banana bread, French toast, waffles, parfaits and puddings for just Dhs85. Or for an extra Dhs15 you can unlock premium menu items such as smoked salmon, avocado egg benedict, nutella French toast, as well as berry and banana smoothies. Tea and coffee is free-to-stream with both packages.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, 8am to 3pm Fri to Sat, Dhs85 for adults (Dhs50 for kids aged six to 12). Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Café 28

There are few better ways to tee-up your day than sitting amongst the rolling greens of Abu Dhabi Golf Course. The club’s cafe is well above par too and offers a range of international AM flavours, including big hitters like the eggs benedict, breakfast tacos, Monte Christo sandwiches and an Arabian breakfast combo.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Khalifa City A, daily 6am to mdinight, prices from around Dhs48. Tel: (02) 885 3555. abudhabigolfdining.com

Cafe 302

This outstanding capital cafe has got breakfast food pedigree coursing through its veins. Of course there’s the classic menu items such as the breakfast sandwich, omelets, and blueberry pacakes, but there’s more off-piste fodder on offer too. We’re talking Masala Uttappam, a signature shakshouka loaded with a special twist, and four separate vegan options including a tofu benedict.

Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad St, breakfast served 8am to 2pm, dishes from around Dhs34. Tel: (02) 610 6666. rotana.com

CuiScene

Between Saturday and Thursday, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is inviting you to take-in breakfast in the fashion it was intended to be enjoyed in — uncompromised luxury. ‘The Art of Breakfast’ package includes unlimited brekkie as well as pool and beach access, all for just Dhs99.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Khor Al Maqta, Sat to Thu Dhs99. Tel: (02) 654 3238. fairmont.com

Fifth Street Cafe

This city cafe has its own unlimited weekend breakfast and at Dhs75, it could be one of the best value big brekkies in the capital. I mean, if you wear the stretchy pants you can probably eat that value in eggs alone. Other afterdawn delights include granola parfait, pancakes, falafel and French toast. And as a special January treat, the 21st diner on each Friday and Saturday gets their meal free.

Fifth Street Café, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, until Jan 2, Dhs75 adults, Dhs40 kids, 7am to 2pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Jones the Grocer

As you might expect from a legendary gastro cafe chain, JTC has a freakishly strong breakfast line-up. Our favourite has to be the farmer’s breakfast, a powerful Persian feta omelette with smoked chicken, tomato chutney and baby spinach (Dhs54). And until January 20, 2021 there’s a special French toast menu (from Dhs58) available across the UAE outlets. Get your forks out for buttery, crusty brioche finished with a mix of sweet and savoury (or both) toppings such as maple syrup and crispy beef bacon; cinnamon poached pears and vanilla mascarpone; or cheesecake, toasted pecan crumble, and mixed berry compote. Ooh la la.

Find your nearest Jones the Grocer at jonesthegrocer.com

La Cava

English breakfast, but make it fancy. Most British people would probably argue that a cup of Rosie Lee (tea) makes for the perfect pairing to their national morning dish, but that’s almost certainly because they didn’t see ‘bubbles’ on the dropdown box. The folks at Rosewood have sussed out this elite level hack allowing you to twin your authentic bangers, bacon, eggs et al with two hours of unlimited fizz for less than 200 diz.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Fri to Sat, 9am to noon, Dhs199. Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Nolu’s

If you’re seeking out a healthier sort of breakfast, Nolu’s can proudly demonstrate how to do that without having to sacrifice any flavour. Their avocado chia crisp looks fit, tastes fit and *generic disclaimer* if eaten as part of a healthy diet, can help you keep fit. There’s also superfood oatmeal, the cafe’s signature foul, Afghani eggs and more.

Locations: Al Bandar, Galleria Al Maryah, and Al Seef, breakfast available 9am to noon, dishes from Dhs47. Tel: (800) 66587. @nolusrestaurant

No. FiftySeven Boutique

This cafe is not shy about shaking your favourite foods out of the breakfast tree and giving them a gangster glow-up. We’re talking truffle scrambled egg, burrata and zaatar scrambled egg, activated charcoal pancakes, hashbrown benedict and the epic mini croissant and marshmallow cereal. No. FiftySeven Boutique is cooking breakfast for the year 3021, and we are down for it.

Building Two, Al Marasy, Al Bateen Harbour, Dhs45. Tel: (02) 441 6100. @no57cafe

PJ O’Reilly’s

We’ll leave it to you to read between the lines about what PJ’s ‘Hair of the Hog’ breakfast might be referring to, but suffice to say, it does the trick. Diners can customise the whole hog of this full-Irish breakfast, plus grab a tea or coffee, all for just Dhs79. Available every Friday and Saturday. For… you know… reasons.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Fri and Sat 9am to 1pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

Sanderson’s

This cafe is UAE-based culinary kingpin Sergio Lopez’s first solo venture in the capital and it’s blessed with that kind of class that goes right down to the marrow. The breakfast menu is filled with bright, innovative, devastatingly attractive taste-led experiences, such as cheesy moutabell (Dhs59), sweet potato breakfast pizza (Dhs59), B.E.L.T croissant (bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato) (Dhs59), tahini avo toast (Dhs59) and that’s just for smouldering starters.

Al Seef Compound, Behind Al Seef Village Mall, Khalifa Park Area, 8am to 8.30pm, from around Dhs57. Tel: (02) 222 1142. @wearesandersons

Tashas

Tashas is another Abu Dhabi cafe with delicuosly big brekkie energy. The concept originated in South Africa, but already feels like part of the local fabric here. Sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a fastidious eye for gastronomic detail helped make this eatery an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy breakfast out. The lamb sausages that come as part of the traditional breakfasts (from Dhs58) are one of the standout picks from this whole round-up. The mariachi breakfast burrito (Dhs76) also comes highly recommended.

Unit B02 Cafe, Marsa,Al Bateen, 8am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 445 0890, @tashascafe

The Lounge

There’s a special family breakfast available every single day at this Westin restaurant. Two adults and two kids (up to 12) can dig into a varied morning feast including granola parfait, pancakes, eggs, avocado on toast and classic American breakfast items for just Dhs300.

Westin Abu Dhabi, Sas Al Nakhl, daily 7am to 11am, extra kids charged at Dhs50. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

90 Centigrade

The breakfast menu at this neat little cafe has got some great value morning scores. Our pick of the bunch is the giant ‘fit for a king’ croissant stuffed with Scottish smoked salmon, poached egg, cream cheese and avocado, all for just Dhs45.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, 6.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (02) 443 9999, @90centigrade

Images: Provided/Getty