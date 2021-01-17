Start planning your next staycation…

If flight suspensions and the closure of travel corridors have sent any future travel plans into a spin, then it might be time to start planning a safe staycation closer to home. Caesars Bluewaters Dubai has just launched a new family staycation deal, which includes a stack of added value.

When you book the Play Like a Caesar package, you’ll get a three-night stay in a two- or three-bedroom residence suite at Caesars Palace Bluewaters, priced from Dhs4,203. And while you could happily spend your entire stay lounging by the resort’s temperature-controlled swimming pool, they’ve got something a little more exciting in store for you…

Included in your stay are daily tickets to some of Dubai’s biggest attractions. Choose from day passes to the Green Planet, Laguna Waterpark, or the Dubai Parks and Resorts theme park, which is home to MotionGate, Bollywood Parks, Legoland and the Legoland Waterpark.

No doubt you’ll work up an appetite screaming down waterslides and tackling record-breaking rides, so kickstart your day with a bountiful daily breakfast at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, which is included in the package.

And when you return to Caesars Bluewaters at the end of each day, you’ll be very pleased to learn that your nightly dinner is also included. You can choose from British and European classics at Hell’s Kitchen, or the modern Chinese flavours at Zhen Wei.

Plus, little ones will be kept entertained with unlimited access to the Empire Club, offering a range of kids’ activities.

This fun-filled package is priced from Dhs4,203 for four guests in a two-bedroom residence suite. It’s available for stays until March 25, and the full, non-refundable amount must be paid in advance.

Play Like a Caesar, Caesars Palace Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, available until March 25, 2021. Conditions apply. Tel: (04) 556 6666. Email: stay@caesarsdubai.ae. caesars.com/dubai/

Images: Supplied